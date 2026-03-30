Christian Pulisic remains positive amid his rough patch at AC Milan: ‘Better now than in the summer’

At the start of the 2025-26 season, Christian Pulisic established as AC Milan’s undisputed leader, topping the team in both goals and assists. However, he has yet to regain his offensive impact after his knee injury, going three months without scoring. Far from feeling the pressure, Pulisic remained quite positive about this difficult period, revealing key details about his current physical condition.

“I need to be more clinical in those moments. It’s a difficult period, but I feel physically fit and I’m creating chances. I just need to stay positive. I know that at some point the ball will hit my knee and go in, and then everything will change. I’m not panicking. Better now than in the summer. Things will change,” Pulisic said, via The Athletic.

Despite his goal drought, Pulisic has already regained his offensive impact with the Rossoneri. Not only has he remained an undisputed starter for coach Massimiliano Allegri, but he also provided an assist in the previous match against Torino. Furthermore, he has remained a key part of the team’s play, distributing the ball and contributing defensively.

Christian Pulisic has regained his top physical form, playing more than 75 minutes in AC Milan’s last three games. As a result, Coach Allegri has regained more versatility on offense, though Rafael Leão, Niclas Füllkrug, and Christopher Nkunku have failed to convert those opportunities into goals. For this reason, the USMNT star should regain his scoring touch heading into the end of the season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona.

Pulisic shouldn’t have to shoulder all the scoring burden at AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri has restored competitiveness to AC Milan, consistently keeping them among the top sides in Serie A. However, Christian Pulisic’s drop in form exposed their main issue: A lack of scoring prowess. While the USMNT star’s scoring output has declined, the Rossoneri should not place all their focus and efforts solely on him, and instead need to adjust certain aspects.

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The Rossoneri may be open to selling several stars such as Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez, and even Leão. With this, they are reportedly looking to chase a Serie A-experienced striker, such as Santiago Castro of Bologna, Mateo Retegui of Al-Qadsiah, or Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina. Far from removing Pulisic’s importance, AC Milan could be looking to redistribute the scoring burden and hold more options.