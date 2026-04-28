Carlo Ancelotti receives bad news as Eder Militao ruled out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup: When is he expected to return for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have received another difficult injury setback after fresh confirmation over Eder Militao’s latest absence. The Brazilian defender now faces a lengthy recovery period, with consequences stretching beyond club soccer and affecting Brazil’s plans for the 2026 World Cup.

Militao has long been one of Real Madrid’s most trusted defenders when fit, but repeated physical problems have again interrupted his momentum. For Ancelotti, the timing is painful as the club prepares for another demanding season while Brazil must now reshape its defensive plans.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid announced that Eder Militao underwent successful surgery after suffering a rupture involving the proximal tendon of the left hamstring. The procedure was carried out in Finland by specialist Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

The club said in its official update: “Our player Éder Militão underwent a successful operation today for a rupture of the proximal tendon of the left hamstring.” The statement added: “Militão will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days.”

Tweet placeholder

That confirmation ended hopes of a short-term recovery and immediately raised concerns over how long the defender would be sidelined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Cup dream ends for Brazil defender

The most significant consequence of the injury is that Militao has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. With the tournament approaching rapidly, there is no realistic timeline for him to recover, regain fitness, and be ready for elite international competition.

For Brazil, this is a serious blow. Militao has been an important figure in the national team setup and was expected to compete for a starting role in the tournament.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defender previously featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and many believed he would again be part of the squad in North America. Instead, he must now watch from afar while Brazil searches for alternative options in central defense.

When is he expected back for Real Madrid?

While Real Madrid did not publish a formal return date, Fabrizio Romano and Globoesporte, reports that Militao is expected to be sidelined until October 2026. That means he is likely to miss the opening portion of the new campaign before targeting a comeback later in the autumn.

This timeline places pressure on the club’s squad planning. Los Blancoe may need to rely heavily on existing defenders or move into the transfer market for reinforcements before the season begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eder Militao of Real Madrid applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the LaLiga EA Sports.

Militao’s recent career has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries, and this latest issue continues an unfortunate pattern. Across the last three seasons, his appearances have been limited to 13 matches in 2023-24, 18 in 2024-25, and 21 in 2025-26.