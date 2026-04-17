Germany coach Nagelsmann confirms talks with Manuel Neuer but rules out 2026 World Cup return

Germany do not have an undisputed first-choice goalkeeper heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has fueled speculation about a possible return for Manuel Neuer. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke about the situation.

“I always find it quite amusing when the public asks me whether I’m in contact with Manu. Yes, I am,” Nagelsmann admitted during a recent interview with MagentaTV. However, the coach then clarified the nature of his communication with the veteran goalkeeper.

“We call each other occasionally, we text occasionally. He is capable of using WhatsApp, as am I,” Julian explained. “We also sometimes talk about other topics beyond football. We have a very good relationship.”

Nagelsmann and Neuer share a close relationship, having worked together for several years. The coach was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2021 and 2023, during which time the goalkeeper remained active and played a key role in the Bundesliga title in 2021 as well as the German Super Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2022.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid attempts to shoot past Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich.

In addition, when Nagelsmann was appointed Germany head coach, Neuer was still part of the squad and played under him at Euro 2024. Following that tournament, the goalkeeper decided to end his international career, and Nagelsmann does not believe that decision will change: “Manu has retired of his own free will. He has repeated that several times now. So I don’t think it makes much sense to keep discussing it constantly.”

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see also 2026 World Cup: Neuer’s Champions League heroics vs Real Madrid spark Germany return talk

The race to be Germany’s goalkeeper at the World Cup

Speculation about a possible return for Manuel Neuer is not only linked to his performances with Bayern Munich, but also to the lack of a clear standout option to fill that role for the Germany national team.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen appeared to be the natural successor, but a difficult run of injuries in recent times has hurt his chances. In fact, the Girona goalkeeper is currently in the final stages of recovery from a hamstring injury and hopes to return in time for the closing stretch of the La Liga season, which could give him a chance to compete for a World Cup spot.

For now, however, that race has a clear frontrunner. Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann has started seven of Germany’s last eight matches, including the entirety of their World Cup qualifying campaign. That places him as the leading candidate, with Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel serving as the main alternative.

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