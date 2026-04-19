Germany dealt major blow as Serge Gnabry likely out for 2026 World Cup with season-ending injury

With less than two months remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, any injury can now jeopardize a player’s chances of being involved. That is exactly the situation facing Serge Gnabry, one of Germany’s key stars.

“FC Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry for an extended period. The attacker has suffered a torn adductor in his right thigh,” the club announced in a post on its official X account. “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Serge!”

While Bayern Munich did not provide a specific recovery timeline, reports from Sky Sports and reporter Fabrizio Romano indicate an expected absence of around three months. If confirmed, that would make his participation in the World Cup virtually impossible.

At the same time, it would also bring an early end to Gnabry’s club season, ruling him out of the decisive stretch with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League. They secured the first of those titles this Sunday, while also reaching the semifinals of the other two competitions.

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Hard blow for Germany

Serge Gnabry’s injury represents a major setback for Germany. The forward has been an integral part of the national team in recent years, starting every match in the World Cup qualifiers as well as the two friendlies they played during the March FIFA international break.

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Gnabry has typically operated as a second striker for Germany, playing in a central attacking role behind the center forward—most often Nick Woltemade. At times, the Bayern Munich player has also competed for a spot out wide as a winger.

Without Serge Gnabry, head coach Julian Nagelsmann will now need to find alternatives to fill that void. In recent months, players such as Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane have also featured in that role. Additionally, Jamal Musiala is expected to return, having not played at the international level since March 2025.

Nagelsmann reacts to Gnabry injury

Hours after Gnabry’s injury was confirmed, Julian Nagelsmann addressed the situation publicly. “This is very bitter news, especially at this stage of the season, with such big and important games coming up,” the coach said in a media statement shared by SID.

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“We were in touch last night, and I told him that everyone in the national team is behind him as well. We will all support him as best we can so that he can get back on the pitch as quickly as possible,” Nagelsmann added. “Get well soon, Serge!”