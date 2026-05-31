How to watch Finland vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Finland vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Finland vs Germany WHAT International Friendly WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:045am PT • Sunday, May 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany continues its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the four-time champions work to regain their status among the sport’s elite following consecutive group-stage exits. Fueled by a promising new generation, the Germans are focused on building momentum and strengthening their case as future title contenders.

Finland, still pursuing its first World Cup appearance, views this matchup as an important measuring stick after making steady progress in recent years. With both teams looking to take another step forward, this international clash is one fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Mexico vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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