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How to watch Finland vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Finland vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Finland vs Germany
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:045am PT • Sunday, May 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany continues its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the four-time champions work to regain their status among the sport’s elite following consecutive group-stage exits. Fueled by a promising new generation, the Germans are focused on building momentum and strengthening their case as future title contenders.

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Finland, still pursuing its first World Cup appearance, views this matchup as an important measuring stick after making steady progress in recent years. With both teams looking to take another step forward, this international clash is one fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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