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Are Virgil van Dijk and Achraf Hakimi playing? Netherlands vs Morocco projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of the Netherlands and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

One of the standout ties of the Round of 32 is set for Monterrey Stadium, where the Netherlands and Morocco clash with a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on the line. Both nations enter in excellent health, setting up what many expect to be one of the tightest knockout matches of the tournament so far.

The Netherlands cruised through Group F as winners, opening with a 2-2 draw against Japan before bouncing back with a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden and a 3-1 win over Tunisia.

Those results gave Ronald Koeman’s side seven points and top spot in the group. For this crucial game, Virgil van Dijk is expected to start and continue captaining the side, having anchored the Dutch defense without missing a minute through the group stage.

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Morocco, meanwhile, had to work harder for their place in the knockouts, finishing second in a brutal Group C behind Brazil. The Atlas Lions held the five-time champions to a 1-1 draw in their opener before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2, finishing on seven points but settling for second on goal difference.

Gessime Yassine celebrates with Achraf Hakimi after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

Gessime Yassine celebrates with Achraf Hakimi after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

For the decisive game, Achraf Hakimi is also expected to start, having been one of Morocco’s most important attacking outlets from right-back throughout the group stage, with no fitness concerns reported.

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How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Netherlands projected lineup

Ronald Koeman is expected to once again deploy the same group that demolished Sweden and beat Tunisia to close out the group stage, with Brian Brobbey keeping his place as the focal point of the attack after scoring three goals in his last two starts.

Netherlands’ projected starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo.

Morocco projected lineup

Mohamed Ouahbi is also expected to make no changes to the group that beat Haiti to close out the group stage, with Ismael Saibari leading the line after scoring three goals already at this tournament.

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Morocco’s projected starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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