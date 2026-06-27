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World Cup 2026 Golden Boot table: Lionel Messi leads top scorers standings after group stage

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi currently leads the race
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesMessi currently leads the race

While lifting the trophy is every team’s main objective, there are also individual awards to compete for, including the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. After the conclusion of the group stage, Lionel Messi leads the scoring standings.

Messi has scored six goals for Argentina. He began the tournament with a historic hat trick against Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match, before adding two more against Austria.

Close behind him are several of the tournament’s biggest stars with four goals each, including Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland, who all helped France, Brazil and Norway reach the knockout stage.

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Golden Boot standings

RankPlayerTeamGoals
1Lionel MessiArgentina6
2Kylian MbappéFrance4
3Vinícius JúniorBrazil4
4Ousmane DembéléFrance4
5Erling HaalandNorway4
6Harry KaneEngland3
7Elijah JustNew Zealand3
8Ismaïla SarrSenegal3
9Ismael SaibariMorocco3
10Jonathan DavidCanada3
11Matheus CunhaBrazil3
12Brian BrobbeyNetherlands3
13Johan ManzambiSwitzerland3
14Deniz UndavGermany3
15Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2

Lamine Yamal’s position

Lamine Yamal is not among the tournament’s leading scorers, having scored one goal during the group stage after returning from injury. The winger found the net in Spain’s 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

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