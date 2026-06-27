World Cup 2026 Golden Boot table: Lionel Messi leads top scorers standings after group stage

While lifting the trophy is every team’s main objective, there are also individual awards to compete for, including the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. After the conclusion of the group stage, Lionel Messi leads the scoring standings.

Messi has scored six goals for Argentina. He began the tournament with a historic hat trick against Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a World Cup match, before adding two more against Austria.

Close behind him are several of the tournament’s biggest stars with four goals each, including Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland, who all helped France, Brazil and Norway reach the knockout stage.

Golden Boot standings

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 6 2 Kylian Mbappé France 4 3 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 4 Ousmane Dembélé France 4 5 Erling Haaland Norway 4 6 Harry Kane England 3 7 Elijah Just New Zealand 3 8 Ismaïla Sarr Senegal 3 9 Ismael Saibari Morocco 3 10 Jonathan David Canada 3 11 Matheus Cunha Brazil 3 12 Brian Brobbey Netherlands 3 13 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 3 14 Deniz Undav Germany 3 15 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2

Lamine Yamal’s position

Lamine Yamal is not among the tournament’s leading scorers, having scored one goal during the group stage after returning from injury. The winger found the net in Spain’s 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.