Lionel Messi breaks 69-year-old Argentina scoring record in pre-World Cup 2026 friendly vs Iceland

Lionel Messi gave Argentina exactly what it wanted to see ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The captain returned from a recent fitness concern, found the net shortly after coming off the bench, and helped the defending champion secure a comfortable victory over Iceland in its final warm-up match before the tournament. The result itself was encouraging, but there was an even bigger storyline unfolding beneath the surface.

Messi’s appearance, his sharpness on the ball, and a remarkable achievement reached during the match ensured that the evening in Alabama became far more significant than a routine pre-tournament friendly. Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0 in Auburn, Alabama, with goals from Valentín Barco, Lionel Messi, and Thiago Almada.

The world champion controlled large stretches of the match and ended its preparation schedule on a positive note. Lionel Scaloni opted to manage the workload of several key players. Messi, along with Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, started the match on the bench as Argentina continued its cautious approach ahead of the competition.

Iceland threatened early when Mikael Ellertsson missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring. Argentina quickly took control afterward, and Barco broke the deadlock when a loose ball fell kindly for him on the edge of the area.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the international friendly match between Argentina and Iceland

The South American side remained patient throughout the first half. Iceland defended with discipline, but Argentina continued to create opportunities and gradually increased the pressure.

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Messi returns and changes the game

The biggest roar of the night arrived when Messi stepped onto the pitch during the closing stages. After concerns surrounding muscle fatigue suffered while playing for Inter Miami, supporters were eager to see whether the captain was fully ready for another World Cup campaign.

The answer arrived almost immediately. Within moments of entering the match, Messi played a superb pass that led to Lautaro Martínez being fouled inside the penalty area. The 38-year-old superstar stepped forward and calmly converted from the spot. The goal extended Argentina’s advantage and removed any lingering doubts about his readiness for the tournament.

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His influence did not stop there. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner later helped create Argentina’s third goal, combining with Rodrigo De Paul before Thiago Almada finished the move to complete a convincing victory.

The historic record revealed

While the goal helped secure the result, it also carried historic significance. Messi’s strike was his 117th goal in an Argentina shirt and his 199th international appearance. More importantly, it made him the oldest goalscorer in Argentina national team history, breaking a record that had stood for 69 years.

The previous mark belonged to Angel Labruna, who scored for Argentina against Brazil in 1957 at the age of 38 years and nine months. Messi surpassed that achievement at 38 years, 11 months, and 18 days old, adding yet another milestone to an extraordinary international career.

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The record further highlights the longevity that has defined Messi’s career. Nearly two decades after making his senior debut, he continues to deliver decisive moments for his country on football’s biggest stages.