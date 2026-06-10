How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs Nigeria WHAT International Friendly WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, June 10, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal will make its final preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Nigeria, one of Africa’s most talented national teams. While the Super Eagles narrowly missed out on qualification, they still boast plenty of quality and will look to make a statement against a European heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Portugal enter the tournament among the title favorites, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a squad packed with talent across the field. Don’t miss this exciting matchup as both teams look to build momentum on the international stage.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement