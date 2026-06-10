How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Portugal vs Nigeria
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, June 10, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Portugal will make its final preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Nigeria, one of Africa’s most talented national teams. While the Super Eagles narrowly missed out on qualification, they still boast plenty of quality and will look to make a statement against a European heavyweight.
Meanwhile, Portugal enter the tournament among the title favorites, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a squad packed with talent across the field. Don’t miss this exciting matchup as both teams look to build momentum on the international stage.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.