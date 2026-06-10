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How to watch England vs Costa Rica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Harry Kane of England
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England
Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Costa Rica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO England vs Costa Rica
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 10, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As the World Cup draws near, England remains one of the tournament favorites thanks to a talented squad led by Harry Kane. The Three Lions will wrap up their preparations against Costa Rica, a side looking ahead after missing out on qualification despite the absence of regional powers the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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For Los Ticos, the matchup provides an important opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s top teams and begin building for the future. Don’t miss this intriguing international clash before the World Cup gets underway.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch England vs Costa Rica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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