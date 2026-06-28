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Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing for Canada against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies #19 of Canada.

Alphonso Davies was widely expected to make his highly anticipated return to Canada‘s starting lineup for their crucial Round of 32 clash against South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. However, when the official team sheets were released, Davies’ inclusion on the substitutes’ bench raised immediate questions among fans regarding his match fitness.

Davies will begin the match on the bench due to a tactical decision by head coach Jesse Marsch. While the fullback has regained full fitness and participated in recent training sessions alongside his teammates, the American manager has opted for a cautious approach to avoid any risk of a setback. Rather than throwing him straight into the starting XI, Marsch intends to ease him back into action with minutes off the bench.

During Saturday’s press conference, Davies joined Marsch to address the media. Canada’s head coach opened up about the situation, explaining that rushing the Bayern Munich star back during the group stage would have been too risky, and that sitting him out during that stretch was done “in the best interests of Alphonso and his career and his health.

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Following the medical staff’s carefully managed recovery plan, Marsch confidently updated the media on Davies’ current status: “Now he’s truly available. We have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it’s a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team. He’s a big X factor for us. Being on the pitch, the belief they have in him, the belief he has in himself, I think changes the possibility of what the potential of our team is, and what we can do in this tournament.”

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Instead, Marsch has opted to deploy Richie Laryea at left back. Laryea has started every single game of this World Cup for Canada, turning in standout performances. Still, it remains to be seen whether Davies will slot back into his usual defensive role for Bayern Munich when he takes the pitch, or play in the more advanced attacking role he typically occupies for the national team.

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South Africa vs Canada: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 game

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South Africa vs Canada: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 game

The Round of 32 begins

Despite finishing second in their group, Canada earned a favorable matchup against the runners-up of Group A, a spot shockingly claimed by South Africa after rebounding from a rocky start to secure a draw and a historic win over South Korea. This Sunday, June 28th clash kicks off the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, with both nations vying for a historic, first-ever berth in the Round of 16.

The match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with the winner advancing to face either the Netherlands or Morocco, two powerhouse opponents boasting far deeper historical pedigrees in the tournament.

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