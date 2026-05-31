Lamine Yamal makes stance clear on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons: ‘My goal is not to be compared to them’

Lamine Yamal managed to become the central figure of Barcelona’s sporting project, rising to become one of the best players in the world. After several seasons in elite soccer, he has constantly been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, being considered the “chosen one” to replace them. However, the 18-year-old star has decided to distance himself from these debates, surprising everyone with his clear perspective.

During an interview with FIFA, Lamine was asked if he thought he could reach the level of Messi, Cristiano, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar. In response, he answered emphatically: “My goal isn’t to be compared to them; it’s to be mentioned alongside them. So that the next time you ask someone that question, my name will be in that group… If you get caught up comparing yourself to others, you can shoot yourself in the foot.”

Far from being the first time he has said it, Lamine Yamal is clear that he is not coming to replace anyone. Instead, he seeks to establish his own style of play, cementing his name in the soccer history. After doing so with FC Barcelona, the 18-year-old star made it clear that he wants to break records with Spain at the World Cup, aiming to become the first Spanish player of his age to score a hat trick in the competition.

At only 18 years old, Lamine still has more than 10 years of his career ahead of him, with the potential to improve his performances exponentially. In addition, he still has to achieve what Messi and Cristiano accomplished: Leading numerous titles with both his national team and clubs while being the central figure. Far from considering himself a finished project, Yamal recognizes that he still has untapped potential, pointing to the 2026 World Cup as a defining tournament.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Lamine Yamal eyes a career-defining moment at the 2026 World Cup

Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup is a highly defining tournament for numerous generations. Not only is it the final edition for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it could also mark the coronation of Lamine Yamal. Just like Kylian Mbappé in the 2018 edition, the Spaniard arrives as the best young player in the world, with the chance to shine both as a goalscorer and creator for his national team, potentially crowning a legendary career.

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If Lamine Yamal manages to lead Spain to becoming World Cup winners as the central figure, he would establish himself as a legendary player. Just like Kylian Mbappé did, he would go from being a promising talent to a world-class player, putting all doubts aside. Appearing in decisive moments, he would build a definitive legacy similar to that of Andrés Iniesta, who is for many the greatest player in the history of the national team.