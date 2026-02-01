Trending topics:
Karim Benzema’s successor taking shape as Al Ittihad reportedly chase a surprising striker also tracked by Juventus

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad during the Pre-Season Friendly match.
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al-Ittihad during the Pre-Season Friendly match.

Following a heavily criticized debut in the Saudi Pro League, Karim Benzema managed to rediscover his best form with Al Ittihad, scoring 21 goals in 29 matches last season. However, his performances have declined once again in the current campaign, and his future at the club is far from clear. Anticipating a potential departure, the club are already targeting a surprise striker—also tracked by Juventus —as a possible successor to the French star in the coming hours.

According to L’Équipe, Al Ittihad want to keep Karim Benzema at the club at least until 2027. However, they submitted an unusual renewal offer with no base salary but granted him 100% of his image rights. As a result, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was extremely displeased and began pushing for an immediate exit. With this in mind, the Frenchman is now even targeting a surprise destination.

With Benzema’s potential departure looming, Al Ittihad have decided to move quickly in the transfer market and are aiming to secure the signing of Youssef En-Nesyri, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Moroccan striker currently plays for Fenerbahçe, where he has scored eight goals in 26 matches. However, completing the deal will not be straightforward, as Juventus are also interested and are proposing a loan move with an option to buy.

Despite the intense competition to secure his signature, En-Nesyri seems to have a preferred path for his future. According to Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahçe have shown interest in Al Ittihad’s N’Golo Kanté, and both clubs are now engaged in a double negotiation that seems close to reach an outcome. As a result, the Moroccan would become head coach Sérgio Conceição’s starting striker, while the Frenchman would emerge as one of coach Domenico Tedesco’s main stars.

Fenerbahce&#039;s Youssef En-Nesyri and Al Ittihad&#039;s Ngolo Kante

Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahce and Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s situation at Fenerbahçe sparks major doubts

Youssef En-Nesyri established himself as one of Europe’s most in-form strikers during his tenure at Sevilla. With an impressive tally of 73 goals in 196 appearances, the Moroccan striker transitioned to Fenerbahçe, where he immediately impressed by netting 30 goals in 50 matches during his first season. However, the 28-year-old star is currently experiencing a somewhat disappointing campaign, which raises doubts about his potential impact at Al Ittihad.

Unlike last season, the Moroccan player has struggled to shine in the Turkish team, managing just eight goals in 26 games. Additionally, Youssef En-Nesyri is no longer the indisputable starter for coach Domenico Tedesco. Anderson Talisca has claimed the starting striker spot, excelling with 17 goals in 31 games. As a result, En-Nesyri’s move to Al Ittihad raises several doubts since he is currently the third-choice option for the Turkish side.

