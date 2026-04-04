Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly learns Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus’ future amid Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup and Portugal links

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus have once again found themselves at the center of growing speculation, as the Al-Nassr coach’s future becomes intertwined with international ambitions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, the veteran star has reportedly learned his compatriot’s fate amid rising Portugal and Saudi Arabia links, creating intrigue around what lies ahead for both figures.

Jorge Jesus has delivered an exceptional run of form at Al-Nassr, turning the club into one of the most dominant forces in the Saudi Pro League. Under his guidance, the club has won all 15 of its last 15 matches, while also leading the league with 70 points and progressing to the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.

The Portuguese coach has also overseen a perfect 39 points from 39 in the last 13 league matches, highlighting a level of consistency rarely seen in modern soccer. As success builds at the club level, speculation has grown linking Jorge Jesus to the Saudi Arabia national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of current coach Herve Renard and a broader push to stabilize the national side.

Reports have suggested discussions around a potential managerial change, with the 71-year-old among several high-profile names being considered. Amid mounting speculation, the experienced manager recently addressed his future directly, offering a clear but measured stance. “In football, there is no ‘if’… Now, my focus is on winning the league with Al-Nassr,” he stated.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

What lies ahead for Jorge Jesus?

Despite speculation, a major update has clarified the situation: Jorge Jesus will remain at Al-Nassr beyond his contract expiration in June 2026. This decision reflects both the club’s confidence in his leadership and his commitment to the ongoing project.

Advertisement

According to reports from the club’s former Legal Department Manager, Saad Al-Subaie, the coach has chosen continuity over new opportunities, including a reported approach from Brazilian side Cruzeiro. This move signals stability at a crucial time, particularly as the club continues to compete on multiple fronts.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Portugal ambitions still in the background

Looking beyond club soccer, Jorge Jesus has long been linked with a future role as Portugal’s national team coach. However, current reports confirm that no formal negotiations have taken place, keeping the idea purely speculative for now.

Advertisement

The Portugal national team remains under the management of Roberto Martinez, whose contract extends through the 2026 World Cup. After the tournament, a potential managerial change could open the door for Jesus, aligning with his long-term ambitions.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest efforts and Ivan Toney’s relentless scoring have reignited one of the most compelling storylines of the Saudi Pro League season, as both players continue to define the race for the Golden Boot. On Saturday, Ivan Toney netted his 26th Saudi Pro League goal this season, raising the question of whether Ronaldo can truly mount a comeback in the race against the Al-Ahli striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees unprecedented Al-Nassr double title hopes surge, all thanks to Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo sees unprecedented Al-Nassr double title hopes surge, all thanks to Karim Benzema

The growing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema has taken a dramatic turn, with Al-Nassr suddenly being handed a major advantage in the title race under unexpected circumstances.

Haaland scores 27th hat trick at 25: How many did Messi and Ronaldo have at the same age?

Haaland scores 27th hat trick at 25: How many did Messi and Ronaldo have at the same age?

The numbers posted by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are being overshadowed by the performances of Erling Haaland.

Son Heung-min’s goal drought draws Messi-Ronaldo comparison from LAFC coach Dos Santos

Son Heung-min’s goal drought draws Messi-Ronaldo comparison from LAFC coach Dos Santos

Los Angeles FC head coach Marc Dos Santos spoke about Son Heung-min and compared him to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo