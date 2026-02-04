Trending topics:
Karim Benzema’s arrival at Al Hilal could push $62 million striker toward a return to Europe

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad looks on during the Saudi Pro League match.

Karim Benzema has firmly established himself as a standout player in the Saudi Pro League. A controversial renewal offer from Al Ittihad, however, angered the Frenchman, leading him to join Al Hilal as a free agent. Simone Inzaghi’s team sees his arrival as a significant boost to their competitive edge. Yet, the club could soon lose one of its star strikers to a European team, as he faces losing his starting role.

According to Ben Jacobs, Darwin Núñez is open to leaving Al Hilal following Benzema’s arrival. In response, Fenerbahçe have initiated an inquiry with the Uruguayan’s camp as Youssef En-Nesyri was transferred to Al Ittihad. However, Núñez’s move remains uncertain as both sides have yet to reach a complete agreement, despite a proposed loan deal.

Despite arriving at the start of the 2025–26 season for $62 million from Liverpool, Darwin Núñez has failed to meet expectations at Al Hilal. After playing 22 matches, he has scored just seven goals and provided five assists. With Benzema’s arrival and Marcos Leonardo remaining at the club, the Uruguayan would drop to third choice in attack, likely being forced to play as a left winger, where he would compete with Salem Al Dawsari.

Rather than relegating Núñez to the bench, Al Hilal could be open to letting Darwin leave for Fenerbahce. At the Turkish club, he could become the starting center forward, as Jhon Jader Duran looks set to leave for Zenit, leaving the team without options. A loan move could prove mutually beneficial: Fenerbahce would secure a talented forward, while Al Hilal might enhance Núñez’s market value ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Darwin Núñez shifts from promising forward to rotation player

Darwin Núñez made waves as one of the most promising strikers in European leagues during his tenure with Benfica. In 85 matches for the Portuguese club, the Uruguayan netted 48 goals and contributed 16 assists. His goal-scoring prowess and physical presence attracted Liverpool, who invested €85 million in his talents in 2022. Expected to be the ideal successor to Roberto Firmino, Núñez’s stint with the Reds has instead generated more questions than answers.

Karim Benzema breaks silence with farewell message as he exits Al Ittihad for Al Hilal amid SPL tensions

Karim Benzema breaks silence with farewell message as he exits Al Ittihad for Al Hilal amid SPL tensions

Over three full seasons, Núñez struggled to find his best form at Liverpool, surpassing the 10-goal mark only in the 2023-24 season. Facing a diminished role, the Uruguayan transferred to Al Hilal in search of a renaissance. However, he remains a rotation player, overshadowed by Marcos Leonardo. Should he miss out on a move to Fenerbahce, his tenure in Saudi Arabia could solidify his status as a secondary option, a far cry from the star who once dazzled in Portugal.

