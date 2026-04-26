How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce
|WHAT
|Turkish Super Lig
|WHEN
|1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, April 26, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
With just four games left in the Turkish Super Lig season, the title race is reaching its boiling point as Galatasaray (71 points) and Fenerbahce (67 points) prepare for a high-stakes showdown in Istanbul. The league leaders have a chance to take a massive step toward the championship.
Meanwhile, their arch-rivals can slash the deficit to just one point and completely reshape the standings. This latest chapter of the legendary Intercontinental Derby—one of the fiercest rivalries in global soccer—promises intensity, drama, and title-defining moments, making it a must-watch clash.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.