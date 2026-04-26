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How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Turkish Super Lig

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Baris Alper Yilmaz of Galatasaray
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesBaris Alper Yilmaz of Galatasaray
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce
WHAT Turkish Super Lig
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, April 26, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With just four games left in the Turkish Super Lig season, the title race is reaching its boiling point as Galatasaray (71 points) and Fenerbahce (67 points) prepare for a high-stakes showdown in Istanbul. The league leaders have a chance to take a massive step toward the championship.

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Meanwhile, their arch-rivals can slash the deficit to just one point and completely reshape the standings. This latest chapter of the legendary Intercontinental Derby—one of the fiercest rivalries in global soccer—promises intensity, drama, and title-defining moments, making it a must-watch clash.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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