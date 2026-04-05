Barcelona suffer major blow as Marc Bernal’s injury reportedly leaves him out of Champions League quarterfinal

Barcelona reached a successful comeback against Atlético Madrid with a heroic performance by Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski. Although this result solidifies them as LaLiga leaders, they suffered a setback, losing a key player just minutes after he came on. After leaving the pitch, Marc Bernal was diagnosed with a relatively minor injury, but one that reportedly rules him out of the Champions League quarterfinals.

According to Gerard Romero on Jijantes FC, Marc Bernal has been diagnosed with a first-degree syndesmosis injury. As a result, the Spaniard is expected to be sidelined for around ten days, keeping him out of the first leg against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. While he could be available just in time for the second leg, Hansi Flick may choose not to risk him in order to avoid a relapse.

In Bernal’s absence, coach Hansi Flick could bet again for Frenkie de Jong, as he would already be able to play after his thigh injury. With this, the Spaniard absence may not be as harmful as expected. Moreover, Marc Casadó could also play a key role, entering in a bench role to rest the Dutchman, imposing defensive prowess and organizing the game.

Unlike Marc, Ronald Araujo has not suffered an injury in the latest game. While the Uruguayan had to leave the game at just 40 minutes, he has been diagnosed with a minor muscle strain in his left thigh. For that reason, he will be able to play in the Champions League quarterfinals, but Coach Flick may bet on Jules Kounde in the right back spot and Pau Cubarsi with Gerard Martin in the center-back spot, making him a bench role.

Barcelona stars Marc Bernal and Ronald Araujo celebrating a goal.

Raphinha’s absence could be keenly felt by Barcelona

While the Blaugranas managing to defeat Atlético Madrid in their LaLiga clash, they could face a different outcome in the Champions League quarterfinals. Unlike Hansi Flick’s side, the Colchoneros were able to rest their biggest stars, preparing for the upcoming tie. Because of this, Barcelona could strongly feel the absence of Raphinha, who has proven to be a difference-maker both collectively and offensively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona extend their La Liga lead over Real Madrid with victory over Atletico Madrid

Throughout the season, Raphinha has been Barcelona’s offensive leader, standing out both as a scorer and in his overall impact. In his absence, the Blaugranas lose a player capable of unlocking matches that could become defensively complicated, especially as coach Diego Simeone will have Marc Pubill and Johnny Cardoso back for the entire series, and Pablo Barrios available for the second leg.