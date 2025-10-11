Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Estonia vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ciro Immobile of Italy
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesCiro Immobile of Italy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Estonia vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Estonia vs Italy
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, October 11, 2025
WHERE ViX, Fubo (Get the game for $9.99)
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Italy’s World Cup qualifying campaign has been anything but routine. After a surprising opening loss to Norway shook up Group I, the Azzurri have rediscovered their rhythm with three consecutive victories, highlighted by a dramatic 5-4 win over Israel that reignited their charge toward first place.

Now, Italy turns its attention to Estonia—a team no longer in serious contention but still determined to leave its mark against one of Europe’s elite. With pride on the line and Italy pushing to maintain momentum, this matchup promises plenty of intensity. Don’t miss a moment when these two sides clash.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Estonia vs Italy and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
