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Pedri dreams of World Cup glory with Spain, but admits: ‘Winning it isn’t easy’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Pedri may be firm in Spain's lineup
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesPedri may be firm in Spain's lineup

Many teams reach the World Cup with very good players in their squad. Spain are one of them, mainly because of the great midfielders they usually have, with an outstanding Pedri among them. The Barcelona midfielder spoke about their chances at an event organized by Adidas.

Pedri said: “I’m very keen on the World Cup. We all dream about winning the star, but winning it isn’t easy. We have a great team. I’d like to finish the tournament with the feeling of having heavy arms from lifting the trophy.”

The midfielder is not just there to be part of the squad. His most likely role in Luis de la Fuente’s lineup is to be one of the team’s key players. In great form to finish the season with his club, Pedri looks like a player to watch.

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Pedri on Fermín López

With nothing at stake for Barcelona, an unfortunate situation came up in a meaningless match against Betis in a La Liga season that had already been won by the club. Fermín López was the main figure, with the midfielder leaving the field at halftime with an injury from a win that has ruled him out of the World Cup, with an expected recovery of around three months.

López may be out for a few months with an injury (David Ramos/Getty Images)

López may be out for a few months with an injury (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The club confirmed his injury in a statement: “Fermín has undergone successful surgery for the fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The recovery time will be determined based on his progress.”

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Pedri said: “Fermín was very sad. Missing the World Cup is not an easy pill to swallow. I just hope he recovers well. It was a blow for everyone; I have a very good relationship with him. Soccer can be cruel sometimes. I wish him a quick recovery.”

Pedri on José Mourinho rumors

The midfielder was also asked about Real Madrid, especially about the manager who could replace Álvaro Arbeloa next season after serving as interim coach, as José Mourinho is being mentioned most often for the job. Pedri said: “It is not official and it is not the time to talk about it if he comes. It does not make sense.”

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