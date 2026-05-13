How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Wednesday, May 13, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match overview

Cruz Azul head into this rivalry clash full of confidence after eliminating Atlas with a convincing 4-2 aggregate victory, but the road now gets tougher with a spot in the final on the line against Chivas Guadalajara.

Chivas earned their place in dramatic fashion, surviving a wild 3-3 aggregate battle with Tigres UANL and advancing thanks to a higher seed. After strong regular-season performances from both sides, the stakes and intensity rise even higher in what promises to be a thrilling showdown between two Liga MX powerhouses.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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