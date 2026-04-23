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Italy sports minister rules out Azzurri replacing Iran at 2026 World Cup after reports

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Francesco Pio Esposito of Italy.
© Getty ImagesFrancesco Pio Esposito of Italy.

Italy had recently emerged as a potential last-minute replacement for Iran in the 2026 World Cup with less than two months until kickoff. To prevent any further instability surrounding the tournament, the Italian sports minister has dismissed the rumors and ruled out any possibility of the Azzurri participating.

A recent report from the Financial Times revealed that Paolo Zampolli, a top envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, suggested to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Trump that Italy should step in for Iran. Zampolli, an Italian native, argued that Italy’s four World Cup titles justified handing the Azzurri the vacant slot.

The proposal took officials by surprise, as Infantino had previously treated Iran’s participation as a settled matter. “The Iranian team is coming, for sure,” Infantino stated Tuesday at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum in Washington, D.C. “They represent their people and they have qualified; the players want to play.

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Italian government discards potential 2026 World Cup lifeline

Friction between Middle Eastern authorities and tournament organizers fueled speculation that a powerhouse like Italy could serve as a contingency. However, less than 24 hours after Zampolli’s claims surfaced, the Italian government directly shut down the possibility.

Sport Minister Andrea Abodi and FIGC President Gabriele Gravina back in 2022.

Sport Minister Andrea Abodi and FIGC President Gabriele Gravina back in 2022.

Giorgia Meloni’s sports minister Andrea Abodi spoke with Sky Sports to dismiss the proposal entirely: “Italy’s possible re-qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Paolo Zampolli, has reportedly proposed to FIFA, is firstly not possible, and secondly, not appropriate. I don’t know what comes first.

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The Italian national team failed to secure a 2026 World Cup berth after a devastating penalty shootout loss to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA playoff finals. Abodi remained steadfast that his country must rely on sporting merit rather than administrative handouts. “Qualification is earned on the pitch,” the minister concluded.

While FIFA and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have declined to comment on the Financial Times report, the issue is expected to fade quickly. Drawn into Group G, Iran is currently scheduled to open its tournament against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, followed by matches against Belgium and Egypt.

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