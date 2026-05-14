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Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s future at AC Milan in doubt amid growing conflict with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
© Marco Luzzani/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesAC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan began the season with an excellent winning run, but the last few months have been quite chaotic, with the team dropping to fourth place in the standings. Although Massimiliano Allegri’s continuity once seemed fairly certain, the Italian manager appears to have changed his stance regarding his future. After alleged disagreements with Zlatan Ibrahimović over the project, he has reportedly decided to leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

According to Monica Colombo, via Corriere della Sera, the relationship between Allegri and Ibrahimović is completely broken following an argument in early April 2026. During that dispute, the Swedish executive and the Italian manager clashed over the selection of the third goalkeeper for next season. In addition, Zlatan spoke directly with Youssouf Fofana and Rafael Leão to offer tactical advice, which further escalated tensions with Massimiliano.

Coupled with Ibrahimović’s struggles, the lack of transparency with the transfer strategy annoyed Allegri. At the early January 2026, the Italian requested some reinforcements, but those requests were rejected due to a lack of funds. Later, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s signing emerged, handled without his knowledge or sporting director Igli Tare. For this, Allegri is said to be determined to leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season, reports Corriere della Sera.

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Following Allegri’s possible departure at the end of the season, the Rossoneri are reportedly considering dismissing Igli Tare as sporting director, according to Matteo Moretto. As his replacement, they are supposedly targeting Tony D’Amico, who has a very good relationship with Giorgio Furlani, AC Milan’s CEO. With these changes, the Rossoneri aim to reshape their sporting project once again, as this season’s results were not particularly impressive.

AC Milan&#039;s Alexis Saelemakers and Massimiliano Allegri

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri consoles Alexis Saelemaekers during the Serie A match.

Massimiliano Allegri reportedly considers taking Italy head coach spot

AC Milan failed to win the Serie A title and still has work to do to secure its spot in the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, Massimiliano Allegri’s impact has been notable, transforming the team into a highly competitive side in just one season. Amid his possible departure from the Rossoneri, Giovanni Malagò, a candidate for president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), is seeking to convince Allegri to become the national team’s head coach.

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According to Nicolò Schira, via X, formerly Twitter, Giovanni Malagò is trying to convince Massimiliano Allegri to become Italy’s head coach as part of its rebuilding process. If he is elected president, Claudio Ranieri would reportedly join Allegri as technical director to rebuild the sporting project, which appears to be in decline after missing three World Cups in a row. While neither has accepted the offer yet, both are reportedly quite open to the possibility.

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