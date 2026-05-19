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Endrick officially confirms Lyon departure before return to Real Madrid: ‘I will carry this city with me in my heart’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Endrick must return to Real Madrid
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesEndrick must return to Real Madrid

The week was perfect for Endrick, as Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the forward will be in the World Cup representing Brazil. However, it was also an emotional few days for him, as he posted a video with a farewell message to Lyon fans amid the rumored return to Real Madrid.

Endrick said: “I have to say goodbye now and begin a journey back, one that will take much longer because I am returning with much more than I had when I arrived. For the rest of my life, I will carry this city with me in my heart and in my memories.”

Without many minutes at Real Madrid and with some injuries, Endrick had to leave the club on loan in search of playing time to prove his talent. In the end, his level in France was so good that he left a mark on the fans, just as the city left one on him.

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The full message

“In Brazil, when someone is going through a difficult moment, people usually say that person has to kill one lion every day. I spent months going through something no athlete wants to go through, but I decided I would not kill a single lion, I decided to become one. It was here at Lyon that I found what I needed to recover my strength, follow my instinct to attack like a lion, defend my own people and become stronger.

The months of anguish turned into months of joy, victories and learning experiences. I made new friends, became even closer to the ones I already had and discovered that our place is wherever we are with the people we love and the people who love us. This period with all of you could definitely become a movie.

José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

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José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

Unfortunately, even stronger, a lion cannot stay in one place forever. I have to say goodbye now and begin a journey back, one that will take much longer because I am returning with much more than I had when I arrived. For the rest of my life, I will carry this city with me in my heart and in my memories.”

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Endrick’s numbers in Lyon

Endrick may not have been in the headlines every week, but that was mainly because Lyon were not facing huge challenges. His performances were good enough to convince the national team manager to call him up. His improvement at his new club was clear, as he scored five goals and provided seven assists in 16 Ligue 1 matches to help his team reach the Champions League.

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