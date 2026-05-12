Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draw to Al Hilal: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo saw his chances to secure the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr fading away with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. By splitting the points with only a fraction of the schedule remaining, Al Nassr have left the door wide open at the top of the table.

Tuesday’s showdown between Al Nassr and Al Hilal carried massive title implications, with the hosts needing a win to effectively wrap up the race. Conversely, had the side led by Karim Benzema managed even a draw, they would have maintained control of their own destiny to potentially leapfrog Al Nassr in the final week.

The match turned on a series of pivotal moments, starting with a Benzema strike that was ultimately wiped off the board for offside. In the 37th minute, Al Nassr capitalized on a corner kick as Kingsley Coman found Mohamed Simakan in the heart of the box for the opening goal, but the drama peaked in stoppage time. Following a late throw-in, a rare lapse from goalkeeper Bento allowed Al Hilal to snatch a 1-1 draw and silence the Al Awwal Park crowd.

How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look after Al Nassr’s win?

The stalemate keeps Al Nassr at the summit of the table, moving them to 83 points through 33 games in the 2025-26 SPL campaign. Meanwhile, Al Hilal remains in second place with 78 points through 32 matches, remarkably maintaining their unbeaten status through the current league season.

Saudi Pro League current standings.

The late-season drama now shifts entirely to Al Hilal’s critical game in hand. That last-minute equalizer handed Benzema’s side a legitimate lifeline to snatch the title away from Ronaldo; while they trail by five points, a negative result from the leaders could open the opportunity to claim the league trophy. If they win their final two matches, Al Hilal will need for Al Nassr to drop points in their last matchup.

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With the trophy still very much up for grabs, Al Nassr will play their final league game against Damac FC on Thursday, May 21, just weeks before the 2026 World Cup kickoff. Al Hilal, now sensing blood in the water, must regroup for a May 16 clash with Neom SC before concluding their domestic hunt against Al Fayha on the 21st.

Ronaldo eyes continental glory before SPL resolution

While the domestic title remains in limbo, Cristiano Ronaldo is still searching for his first major trophy since arriving in Riyadh. A league title would be Al Nassr’s first since 2018-19, but before that is decided, the Portuguese icon has a chance to secure a massive piece of silverware on the continental stage.

On Saturday, May 16, Al Nassr will host Japanese side Gamba Osaka at Al Awwal Park for the AFC Champions League Two final, where Ronaldo will hunt for his first continental title in Asia. While the domestic league was always the primary objective, a victory on Saturday would secure Al Nassr’s fourth international trophy and cap off a historic week for the club.

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