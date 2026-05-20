Cristiano Ronaldo becomes shareholder in LiveModeTV ahead of 2026 World Cup broadcasting

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a significant move in the business world, becoming a shareholder and strategic partner in the digital broadcasting platform LiveModeTV. The investment is aimed at expanding the company’s international footprint ahead of its coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

LiveModeTV operates under the umbrella of CazéTV, a Brazilian digital sports broadcasting channel that has built a strong following with free, streaming-based coverage of major sporting events. The company launched its international operations in December, offering free digital coverage of the 2026 World Cup from Portugal.

That initial foray into the international market prompted Ronaldo to take a more formal stake in the newly established company, which is focused on bringing innovative digital broadcasting to audiences outside of Brazil. The partnership was announced in a joint statement released by both parties last Thursday, outlining the role the Portuguese star will play in driving the project forward.

“The mission is to bring sports within everyone’s reach in a completely new and inspiring way. Sports can change lives, and we want to enrich the ecosystem by boosting the reach and engagement of major competitions through broadcasts on YouTube and content distributed across all social media platforms for everyone,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

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The business model will be funded entirely through advertising revenue and partnerships with global sponsors targeting younger audiences. The same press release confirmed that “Cristiano Ronaldo and LiveModeTV will join forces ahead of the World Cup to grow their collaboration in Europe and other international markets, leveraging the Portuguese star’s passion and his broad investment portfolio.“

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Ronaldo expands his media empire

As a businessman, Ronaldo has built a diversified portfolio over the years, with stakes in Al Nassr and ownership of luxury hotels in cities including Madrid and New York, among other ventures. In recent years, however, some of his most significant moves have come in the media and broadcasting space.

A major step came in 2023, when Ronaldo announced his entry into Portuguese media conglomerate Cofina Média, which was subsequently rebranded as Medialivre. The group’s portfolio includes prominent Portuguese titles such as Correio da Manha, Record, Jornal de Negocios, Sabado, TV Guia, Flash and Maxima.

On the social media front, Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, in 2024, which has since grown to 78.8 million subscribers on the back of a string of viral videos. Now, with his LiveModeTV investment, the 41-year-old is extending that media presence into the live sports broadcasting arena, with the 2026 World Cup set to serve as the platform’s global coming-out moment.

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