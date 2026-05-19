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Nicolás Paz’s injury creates disagreement between Como and Argentina with the World Cup in sight

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Paz missed his team's last match
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesPaz missed his team's last match

For most players so close to the World Cup, the priority is usually to avoid taking unnecessary risks when they are near the tournament. However, Como have a big objective ahead that makes them consider risking Nicolás Paz, something Argentina are not sure about.

Paz missed his team’s most recent match against Parma with a knee injury. While Como won that game, they remain fifth in Serie A alongside Juventus, with both teams sitting two points behind Roma and Milan in the race for Champions League qualification.

With Como closing a strong season against Cremonese on Sunday, the Italian club are willing to take another look at Paz with the intention of playing him, according to Marca. This prompted Argentina to send a staff member to assess the risk, according to Olé. His chances of being called up by the national team could ultimately decide whether he plays.

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Paz’s fantastic year

Paz was already showing flashes of what he could do last season at Como. The Real Madrid product is rumored to return there soon, even if it is only to be sold again as a business decision.

Fábregas was very important to his growth (Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Fábregas was very important to his growth (Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

But during his time in Italy, he has shown that he can lead a team to big things without a star-studded cast around him. His importance to Cesc Fàbregas is evident in him being the outfield player with the most minutes for the entire team.

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Report: Argentina coach Scaloni cuts World Cup preliminary squad to 35 players, final decision due this week

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Report: Argentina coach Scaloni cuts World Cup preliminary squad to 35 players, final decision due this week

The left-footed midfielder has not only been reliable, he has also been decisive. Even if he is not a striker, he has scored 12 goals in 35 Serie A matches. He has also added six assists for a total of 18 goal contributions, while being important in his team’s run to the Coppa Italia final.

Paz’s contract

Paz’s future at Como could depend heavily on which competition they play in next season, but Real Madrid are expected to be heavily involved. When the Italian club bought him, the Spanish club inserted a very low buy-back clause. If Real Madrid want him back this summer, the fee would be just 9 million euros, a huge difference compared with his market valuation of around 60 million euros.

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