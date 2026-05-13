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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr record vs Damac spells trouble for Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title hopes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Karim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch frustrated after Al-Nassr saw a Saudi Pro League title celebration slip away in heartbreaking fashion. Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal suddenly received a lifeline in the race, while the entire league was left stunned by one of the most dramatic endings of the season.

With the championship seemingly seconds away from being secured, Al-Nassr collapsed at the final moment against its fiercest rival. Jorge Jesus’ players had controlled large stretches of the match and looked prepared to finally end a years-long wait for league glory before chaos erupted deep into stoppage time.

Now, with one game remaining for Al-Nassr and two for Al-Hilal, the title race remains alive; although the numbers still heavily favor Ronaldo and his side. The hosts entered the Riyadh derby knowing victory would officially crown the club as Saudi Pro League champion. Jorge Jesus’ side responded with intensity from the opening whistle and eventually took the lead through Mohamed Simakan in the 37th minute after sustained pressure.

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The stadium erupted as supporters sensed history approaching. Ronaldo constantly pushed the attack forward, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman stretched the defense throughout the night. Yet the defining moment came almost at the very end.

In the 98th minute, goalkeeper Bento failed to properly deal with a long throw into the box and accidentally turned the ball into his own net. The dramatic own goal handed Al-Hilal a 1-1 draw and delayed Al-Nassr’s title celebrations in devastating fashion.

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Ronaldo remains one step away from history

Despite the emotional collapse, Al-Nassr still sits top of the table with 83 points, five ahead of Al-Hilal, although the rival still has a game in hand. The equation remains simple for Ronaldo’s side heading into the final round of the season.

If Al-Nassr defeats Damac in the final fixture, the title will belong to the club regardless of what Al-Hilal does. The title would represent the 41-year-old’s first domestic league triumph since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2023. His arrival transformed the global attention surrounding the league and opened the door for stars such as Benzema, Neymar, and many others to follow.

Ronaldo couldn&#039;t celebrate

Ronaldo couldn’t celebrate

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Damac suddenly becomes the center of attention

After the draw against Al-Hilal, attention immediately shifted toward Al-Nassr’s final opponent. Damac now stands between Ronaldo and what could become one of the most emotional trophies of his later career. And there is one particular statistic that has supporters believing the club remains in control of its destiny.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played six matches against Damac and won all six. Even more impressively, he has scored seven goals in only four starts against the club and found the net in every start he has made against them.

The Portuguese forward also produced a hat-trick during his first meeting with Damac, establishing a pattern of dominance that now takes on enormous significance ahead of the title decider.

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For Al-Hilal and Benzema, those numbers represent worrying reading. The rival still needs to win its remaining matches while hoping Al-Nassr slips at the final hurdle. Given the Portuguese veteran’s remarkable history against Damac, many now believe the advantage remains firmly with the league leader despite the recent setback.

Even after the painful late equalizer, Simone Inzaghi and his players remain mathematically alive in the title race. The club must defeat NEOM and Al-Fayha while depending on Damac to stop Al-Nassr.

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