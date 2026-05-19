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Arteta breaks Guardiola’s mark and trails only Mourinho in Premier League coaching record after Arsenal title win

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Arteta finally won the title
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesArteta finally won the title

It finally happened for the Arsenal fans who had been anxious about the finish. They held a healthy margin, but this year was not their best and allowed Manchester City back into the Premier League race. Even so, Mikel Arteta’s side managed something Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho had already done.

Arteta established himself as a leader despite his young age. In doing so, he surpassed his fellow countryman, as he is now 44 years and 55 days old after winning the Premier League title, while Guardiola was 47 years and 87 days old when he achieved it.

That leaves him only behind Mourinho in the list of youngest managers to win the title. The Special One did it with Chelsea at 42 years and 94 days. Completing the top four is Kenny Dalglish, who won it at 44 years and 71 days, followed by Arne Slot and then Guardiola at 46 years and 222 days.

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Better win percentage than Arsène Wenger

The club has been one of the most important in England for decades. In the modern era, however, it is more closely associated with Arsène Wenger’s teams. Under the French manager, they produced a brilliant style that brought many titles, especially in his earlier years.

Wenger is a club legend for his time as manager (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wenger is a club legend for his time as manager (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

His long spell may be the reason Arteta ranks higher than Wenger in win percentage, since the historic manager spent more than 20 years at the club, while the younger coach has been in charge since December 2019.

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Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s Premier League title win on Instagram: ‘It’s done’

Arteta has been slowly building a team that has come very close over the last two years. His win percentage now stands at 60.4 percent, with 212 wins, 66 draws and 73 losses, slightly ahead of Wenger’s 57.2 percent from 707 wins, 280 draws and 248 losses, among managers with at least 50 matches.

The final matches

There is one Premier League match left, against Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, that one no longer matters much, with the chance of history arriving later this month. Arteta’s biggest date is May 30, when they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

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