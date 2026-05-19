UEFA reportedly distances itself from FIFA over mouth-covering and walk-off rule changes

Several weeks ago, FIFA approved two rule modifications that will be implemented starting with the 2026 World Cup. While the global governing body intends for these new measures to eventually be adopted worldwide, reports indicate UEFA has other plans.

“UEFA has opted against following FIFA’s lead and introducing automatic red cards for players who cover their mouths when confronting an opponent or leave the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The ban on players covering their mouths while interacting with opponents was promoted by FIFA following an incident that actually involved UEFA competition, as it took place during a Champions League match. It was the well-known episode involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

That incident resulted in a six-match suspension for Prestianni imposed by UEFA, which was later extended to the international level as well, potentially affecting the forward’s chances of making Argentina’s roster for the World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The other situation that motivated these rule changes took place during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, when Senegal players temporarily walked off the field during the final against Morocco in protest of refereeing decisions. Although they later returned and secured a 1-0 victory, CAF ultimately awarded the title to Morocco in a controversial ruling that is now in the hands of the CAS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2026 World Cup rules tightened further as FIFA moves to stop players leaving pitch in protest, all thanks to AFCON controversy

UEFA to closely monitor the World Cup

Although FIFA approved these rule modifications following the latest meeting of the International Football Association Board, the decision has not been imposed as mandatory worldwide. That means each continental confederation and local association can evaluate whether implementing the changes is appropriate.

“UEFA’s executive committee will meet for the final time this season in Istanbul on Wednesday and it is understood no regulation changes are on the agenda,” The Guardian reported. However, that does not necessarily mean the decision is permanent, as the issue is expected to be revisited in the near future.

“UEFA sources said that its referees committee would monitor the impact of the new regulations during the World Cup with a view to discussing potential changes during next season,” the report added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The possibility of seeing a situation similar to the Africa Cup of Nations final happen again during the World Cup is extremely unlikely given how unusual that episode was. However, players covering their mouths while speaking to opponents is far more common, so it will be interesting to see whether that behavior disappears during the World Cup and, if not, whether referees will consistently enforce the new rules with the strictness FIFA intends.