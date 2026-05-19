Marcus Rashford reportedly weighing long-term or new loan deal at Barcelona to avoid Man United return

Marcus Rashford has successfully resurrected his career at FC Barcelona during the 2025-26 season, but his current loan agreement is rapidly approaching its expiration date. Desperate to avoid a return to Manchester United, the English forward is reportedly exploring all avenues to extend his stay in Spain, weighing the possibilities of either a permanent long-term transfer or a second consecutive loan spell with the Catalan giants.

After falling completely out of favor under Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford was forced to seek a move abroad last summer to keep his international ambitions alive under England boss Thomas Tuchel. Barcelona emerged as the ideal landing spot, securing his services on a one-year loan where the forward has Rediscovered his world-class form, transforming his future into a critical priority for both the player and the club.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Rashford is fully prepared to take a significant pay cut to facilitate a permanent move from Old Trafford to the Camp Nou. The Spanish outlet underlines that the English winger has zero desire to return to the Red Devils, a stance that could give Barcelona significant leverage in negotiations with the Manchester United front office.

One straightforward path for Barcelona is to trigger the €30 million ($32.5 million) release clause that was negotiated into the initial loan agreement back in June 2025. However, pulling off a permanent transfer of that magnitude remains incredibly complicated for the Spanish side given their ongoing financial instability and La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Mundo Deportivo notes that Rashford has already agreed to personal terms on a reduced salary structure should Barcelona manage to activate that buyout clause. To make the numbers work, Barca officials are reportedly exploring a structured payout that would split the €30 million fee into three annual €10 million installments, paired with a lengthy contract extension designed to amortize the cost and keep the club compliant with league accountants.

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The alternative route is to negotiate a fresh loan extension, though it remains to be seen if Manchester United will play ball, as the Premier League club would heavily prefer a permanent sale to clear his wages. Rashford’s current contract with United runs through June 2028, where he sits as one of the club’s highest earners alongside Bruno Fernandes, a financial burden that might ultimately force the Blaugrana to push for a simple one-year loan extension instead.

Hansi Flick holds Rashford in high regard after stellar campaign

Following Barcelona’s failed pursuit of Nico Williams last summer, Rashford emerged as a late market opportunity, with his substantial Premier League wages serving as the only initial hurdle. In his first true test outside of English football, the forward silenced critics by becoming an invaluable asset in Spain, racking up 14 goals and 14 assists across 48 appearances while seamlessly adjusting to a heavy squad rotation.

Whenever injuries struck, coach Hansi Flick weaponized Rashford’s versatility across the frontline, deploying him on both the left and right wings, and even using him as a central striker when Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres were sidelined. Yet, despite his productivity, Rashford’s long-term future remains completely up in the air, drawing close parallels to Joao Cancelo’s previous high-stakes loan saga at the club.

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“At the end of the season, we will analyze everything, and then we will see what happens,” Flick remarked when pressed on the club’s upcoming summer transfer strategy in the press conference last Sunday. “Marcus gave us a lot this year and his numbers speak for themselves. I am very grateful to him,” added the German tactician, who clearly values the forward after recently putting pen to paper on his own contract extension through 2028.