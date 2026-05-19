Pep Guardiola potential exit sparks uncertainty as Josko Gvardiol reportedly eyes a transfer from Manchester City

Despite failing to win the 2025-26 Premier League title, Manchester City once again remained competitive across every major competition. However, Pep Guardiola has reportedly decided to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his legendary era with the Citizens. Amid the possible departure of the Spanish manager, Joško Gvardiol has also reportedly decided to leave the Citizens during the summer of 2026.

According to Stefan Kumberger via SPORT1, Joško Gvardiol is interested in leaving Manchester City FC, with a potential move to Bayern Munich emerging as his preferred destination. Since his tenure at RB Leipzig, the Croatian defender has reportedly been a well-known admirer of Bayern. In addition, club legend Lothar Matthäus revealed that the German side have already made initial enquiries regarding a possible transfer.

With his contract at Manchester City running until 2028, Gvardiol’s potential departure would reportedly cost around €90 million the same fee the Citizens paid for him in 2023, as per Sport Bild. However, Bayern would first need to offload either Kim Min-jae or Hiroki Ito, as they currently lack space in their defensive rotation. With that in mind, the Croatian star’s future could ultimately be decided after the 2026 World Cup.

Despite arriving as one of the best defenders in the world, the Croatian star has struggled to fully secure a permanent starting spot. Under Pep Guardiola, he has increasingly become a rotational option, as Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly have emerged as two of Manchester City’s main defensive bets. Because of this, Joško Gvardiol’s potential departure might not be as damaging to the team’s competitiveness as initially expected.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City celebrates with Erling Haaland.

Manchester City are set to lose two stars amid Guardiola uncertainty

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Manchester City appear to be preparing for major changes within their sporting structure. With the possible departure of Pep Guardiola, the Citizens reportedly already have an agreement in place with Enzo Maresca to take charge of the sporting project. However, the Citizens will also deal with the departures of two key players: Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

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Both Bernardo Silva and John Stones are expected to leave the Citizens as free agents after failing to reach agreements over contract renewals. While the English defender had gradually lost prominence within the squad, the Portuguese midfielder remained an undisputed starter for the Citizens. Because of this, Manchester City could be forced back into the transfer market, especially as they attempt to avoid further departures after the expected exit of Pep Guardiola.