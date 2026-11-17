Here are all of the details of where you can watch Denmark vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Denmark vs Norway WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, November 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Denmark hosts Norway on Tuesday, November 17 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Denmark come into this one in strong form, having beaten Portugal 4-1 on November 14 after a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4. That stretch includes a 2-4 loss to Portugal on October 1, so Denmark have shown they can trade blows with the same opponent twice with different outcomes. The win over Portugal gives Denmark some momentum heading into this meeting with their Scandinavian rivals.

Norway also arrive on the back of a win, having beaten Wales 3-1 on November 14. That result followed back to back losses, 1-2 to Portugal on October 4 and 1-2 to Wales on October 1, so the Wales result marks a turnaround after a rough patch. Norway will look to build on that latest win and carry it into a tougher test against Denmark. This match gives Norway a chance to show their recent form was no one-off.

Denmark vs Norway: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Norway vs. Denmark 3-2 September 24, 2026 UEFA Nations League Denmark vs. Norway 3-1 June 8, 2024 Friendlies Denmark vs. Norway 2-1 November 15, 2013 Friendlies Denmark vs. Norway 2-0 September 6, 2011 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Norway vs. Denmark 1-1 March 26, 2011 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Denmark vs. Norway 1-0 June 7, 2003 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Norway vs. Denmark 2-2 September 7, 2002 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Denmark vs. Norway 0-2 April 21, 1998 Friendlies Norway vs. Denmark 2-1 June 1, 1994 Friendlies Denmark vs. Norway 1-0 April 29, 1992 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6

# Team P GD Pts 1 Portugal 5 +2 12 2 Denmark 5 +3 9 3 Norway 5 +0 6 4 Wales 5 -5 3

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Faroe Islands vs. Moldova Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Iceland vs. Luxembourg Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Estonia vs. Bulgaria Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Switzerland vs. Scotland Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Greece vs. Serbia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Germany vs. Netherlands Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Gibraltar vs. Malta Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Poland vs. Sweden Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Ukraine vs. Georgia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Hungary vs. Northern Ireland Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Ireland vs. Kosovo Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Israel vs. Austria Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Wales vs. Portugal Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Denmark vs. Norway Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Denmark vs Norway and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Denmark will face Norway on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Denmark vs Norway game in the United States.

Denmark lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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