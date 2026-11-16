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Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence no longer a leadership problem for Portugal as Ruben Neves reveals who will step up

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applaud the fans
© Getty ImagesRuben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applaud the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement has left Portugal facing questions about its future, but Ruben Neves believes the national team has enough experience and leadership to move forward. The midfielder has addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding the former captain, offering an insight into the atmosphere inside the dressing room and explaining why the squad remains confident despite the constant attention.

Ronaldo’s departure has continued to dominate press conferences, with Portugal’s performances regularly being compared to the period when the legendary forward was part of the team. Neves, however, insists that the situation has not disrupted the squad’s unity or affected its performances on the pitch.

The midfielder believes the continued media attention is the main reason the subject remains prominent. Speaking about when the discussion might finally disappear, Neves suggested that the focus needs to shift back towards football. “As for when this will end, I think it will end when the questions and interviews about this topic stop. Cristiano himself put an end to it by issuing an official statement,” the 29-year-old explained.

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He also acknowledged that the veteran’s status makes the questions understandable, but hopes the players will eventually be able to concentrate on their responsibilities without repeatedly discussing the former captain. According to Neves, the external attention has not affected the team’s atmosphere or performances.

Portugal insists Ronaldo’s departure has not affected team harmony

Neves was particularly keen to dismiss suggestions that the constant debate has created problems within the dressing room. The Al-Hilal midfielder explained that the positive atmosphere he has experienced throughout his years with Portugal remains unchanged. “This external noise doesn’t affect us at all; it doesn’t have any impact on our performance or the atmosphere within our group,” he said.

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He added that the team spirit and harmony have remained consistent since he first joined the national setup. The midfielder also acknowledged that the squad remains grateful for everything Ronaldo contributed during his international career. However, he believes the responsibility now belongs to the players who continue representing Portugal.

ronaldo ruben neves

Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal acknowledge the fans

“Cristiano released a statement when he ended his international career. We are forever grateful to him for everything he gave. But we understand that the responsibility now lies with us, and we must represent the national team and bear that responsibility,” Neves said.

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Neves reveals who will take over Portugal’s leadership role

With Ronaldo no longer part of the squad, questions have naturally emerged about who will become the team’s main dressing-room figures. Neves believes Portugal has several experienced players capable of sharing those responsibilities rather than relying on one individual to replace the former captain.

“It’s normal; there are leaders, and luckily we have several. The more experienced players are trying to help the younger players. The atmosphere is great, and there are many players capable of taking on that role,” he explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves

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Neves also highlighted the importance of helping younger players adapt to international soccer, insisting that the transition has happened naturally. “Fortunately, our national team has many players with leadership qualities, so it’s a natural fit for us and the team as a whole,” he added.

He believes the squad has enough experience to guide the next generation, making Ronaldo’s departure less of a leadership concern than some outside observers suggest. The midfielder’s comments indicate that responsibility will be shared across the dressing room rather than transferred to a single successor.

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