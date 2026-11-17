Mexico host Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League just days after the two sides met in a game that swung the wrong way for the hosts, and this rematch carries an obvious edge.

Mexico come into this one off a 2-3 loss to Jamaica on November 15, a result that saw them concede three goals at home and hand their rival a measure of belief heading into the return fixture. There is no earlier form listed beyond that defeat, which leaves Rafael Márquez’s side with little recent cushion to point to. A response is needed simply to steady the ship after that setback.

Jamaica arrive in good shape, having beaten Mexico 3-2 on November 15 before that they drew 1-1 with Honduras on October 6. Back to back results without a loss give Rudolph Speid’s group genuine confidence going into Mexican territory. A strong showing here would confirm Jamaica as a real threat in this Nations League cycle rather than a one-off upset side.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Márquez sends out a 4-3-3 built around Raúl Rangel in goal behind a back four of Rodrigo Huescas, Mateo Chávez, Israel Reyes and Jesús Orozco. Érik Lira anchors midfield alongside Álvaro Fidalgo, with Gilberto Mora given license to push forward from deep. Up top, Jesús Corona and Roberto Alvarado flank Julián Quiñones, giving Mexico width and pace to work with. There are no absences listed, so this looks close to a first-choice group tasked with avoiding a second straight loss to Jamaica.

Mexico confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel, Rodrigo Huescas, Mateo Chávez, Érik Lira, Israel Reyes, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Mora, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jesús Corona, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones. Coach: Rafael Márquez.

Jamaica confirmed lineup

Speid sticks with a 3-4-3, with Jahmali Waite in goal protected by Kyle Ming, Ronaldo Webster and Miguel Freckleton across the back. Richard King and Joël Latibeaudiere provide the central midfield platform, while Karoy Anderson and Courtney Clarke work the flanks in the four-man line. Javon East, Kaheim Dixon and Renaldo Cephas form the front three, the same attacking trio that did the damage in the last meeting. With no absences reported, Jamaica field a settled group looking to build on their recent win over this same opponent.

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Jamaica confirmed starting XI (3-4-3): Jahmali Waite, Kyle Ming, Ronaldo Webster, Miguel Freckleton, Richard King, Joël Latibeaudiere, Karoy Anderson, Courtney Clarke, Javon East, Kaheim Dixon, Renaldo Cephas. Coach: Rudolph Speid.