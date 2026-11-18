The first FIFA ranking after the first international window without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is out, and it shows two national teams reacting differently to life without their biggest stars. Both Argentina and Portugal suffered a defeat in the November break, but the effect on the table was not the same for each.

Argentina remains in second place with 1,966.13 points, behind only Spain, which leads with 2,004.48. The Albiceleste lost 2-1 to Uruguay in its first match since Messi’s retirement, but it bounced back with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica to close the year, and it stays ahead of France (1,950.82) and England (1,938.90).

Portugal was less fortunate. The team dropped from fifth to sixth place with 1,801.28 points, after a 4-1 home loss to Denmark in a match that was supposed to honor Ronaldo’s retirement, but finished as the heaviest home defeat the team has suffered in more than a century.

It recovered with a 3-2 win over Wales to finish first in its Nations League group, but that was not enough to hold its spot, as Morocco climbed two places to fifth with 1,809.37 points, its highest position ever. Brazil also slipped one place, to seventh, with 1,800.91 points, only 0.37 behind the Portuguese.

FIFA Rankings. (inside.fifa.com)

What’s next for Argentina and Portugal after the ranking update

The next ranking update will arrive on Dec. 16, but it is unlikely to bring changes at the top of the table, since national teams will not play again until the first FIFA window of 2027, set for March 22-30. That means the positions of Argentina and Portugal could stay as they are for months, with both teams closing the year in places that reflect very different roads.

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Argentina will return to action in March with one or two friendlies, as FIFA allows a maximum of two matches in that window and the federation has not yet started negotiations with any opponent.

European teams will be busy with the Nations League, so the Albiceleste would likely face rivals from other confederations. Portugal, for its part, will go back to the Nations League quarterfinals, and both Lionel Scaloni and Jorge Jesus will use the time to keep building squads without Messi and Ronaldo.