Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wales vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Wales vs Portugal WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, November 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Wales host Portugal on Tuesday, November 17 in the Nations League still searching for consistency. They lost 1-3 to Norway on November 14 after a 0-1 defeat to Denmark on October 4, and those back-to-back losses have undone the good work from the 2-1 win over Norway on October 1. The home side now need a response in front of their own fans just to steady their campaign. This match gives Wales a chance to prove that early win was not a one-off.

Portugal arrive on the back of a 1-4 loss to Denmark on November 14, a surprising result after they beat Norway 2-1 on October 4 and thrashed Denmark 4-2 on October 1. That run shows Portugal can score freely, and the heavy defeat last time out looked more like an off night than a trend. They will want to put that result behind them quickly and reassert themselves in the group. A win in Wales would settle any doubts raised by the Denmark game.

Wales vs Portugal: last 3 meetings

In their last 3 meetings, Portugal have won 3 and Wales have not won any, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Portugal vs. Wales 1-0 September 24, 2026 UEFA Nations League Portugal vs. Wales 2-0 July 6, 2016 UEFA European Championship Portugal vs. Wales 3-0 June 1, 2000 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6

# Team P GD Pts 1 Portugal 5 +2 12 2 Denmark 5 +3 9 3 Norway 5 +0 6 4 Wales 5 -5 3

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Faroe Islands vs. Moldova Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Iceland vs. Luxembourg Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Estonia vs. Bulgaria Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Switzerland vs. Scotland Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Greece vs. Serbia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Germany vs. Netherlands Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Gibraltar vs. Malta Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Poland vs. Sweden Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Ukraine vs. Georgia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Hungary vs. Northern Ireland Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Ireland vs. Kosovo Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Israel vs. Austria Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Wales vs. Portugal Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM Denmark vs. Norway Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Wales vs Portugal and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Wales will face Portugal on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, ViX will carry the Wales vs Portugal game in the United States.

Portugal lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 3 meetings.

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