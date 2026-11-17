Wales host Portugal at a stage of this Nations League campaign where both sides are still searching for answers on defense, and that shared problem should shape how this one is played.

Wales come into this match on the back of two straight defeats, falling 1-3 to Norway on November 14 after a 0-1 loss to Denmark back on October 4. The goals have dried up and the results have followed a similar pattern of narrow or lopsided losses. A result here matters for Craig Bellamy’s side simply to stop the losing run before it becomes a longer slide.

Portugal arrive having split their last two outings, beaten 1-4 by Denmark on November 14 just weeks after edging Norway 2-1 on October 4. That Denmark scoreline stands out as a heavy defeat for a squad of this quality, and it puts extra weight on how Jorge Jesus sets his team up here. A win would steady things after that result and keep Portugal’s campaign on track.

Wales projected lineup

Bellamy sets Wales up in a 4-4-2 with Karl Darlow behind a back line of Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Jay DaSilva. The midfield pairing of Daniel James and Rubin Colwill on the flanks alongside Brennan Johnson, Lewis Koumas and Harry Wilson is built to supply the front two, with Liam Cullen leading the line. There are no listed absences, so this looks like the strongest group Bellamy has available, and the shape suggests Wales will look to get numbers forward quickly rather than sit back against a stronger side.

Wales projected starting XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Jay DaSilva, Daniel James, Rubin Colwill, Liam Cullen, Brennan Johnson, Lewis Koumas, Harry Wilson. Coach: Craig Bellamy.

Portugal projected lineup

Jesus goes with a 4-2-3-1, with Diogo Costa in goal and a back four of Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, António Silva and João Cancelo. Rúben Neves and Vítor Vitinha sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and João Félix behind lone striker Gonçalo Ramos. With no absences listed, Portugal field a full-strength XI, and the balance between Neves and Vitinha should let Fernandes push forward and link with Félix and Ramos in the final third.

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Portugal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, António Silva, João Cancelo, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Vítor Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix. Coach: Jorge Jesus.