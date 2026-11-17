Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades chasing records and trophies, but a different kind of milestone could be waiting for him in Saudi Arabia. After closing his international career with Portugal, the forward may still have one more special moment to live, this time at club level.

Al Nassr is reportedly working so that Ronaldo and his son can play together with the first team in 2027, according to Saudi journalist Tariq Al-Nofal. The club had already been linked to that idea in April, when Saudi outlet Al Wiam reported that it was considering inviting Cristiano Jr. to train with the senior squad next season, a plan that now appears to be getting closer.

The report arrives at a moment of growth for the young forward. The 16-year-old has stood out in Al Nassr’s youth ranks and has earned a place with Portugal’s youth national teams.

His rise reached a new stage shortly after his father’s retirement from Portugal, as he made his debut with the under-17 team, coming off the bench in the 73rd minute of a Euro 2027 qualifier against Andorra.

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Ronaldo, 41, is under contract with Al Nassr until June 2027, the same month in which Cristiano Jr. turns 17, so the timing of any shared appearance would depend on the teenager’s development and on the club’s sporting decisions in the coming months.

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The plan could also serve Al Nassr beyond the pitch: with his contract nearing its end, the prospect of playing alongside his son could become a strong argument for convincing Ronaldo to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.

see also Antoine Griezmann pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘What he has done for Portugal is historic’

Could Lionel Messi share the pitch with his son too?

The idea inevitably raises a question about Lionel Messi, who could be next in line for a similar scene. His eldest son, Thiago, turned 14 on Nov. 2 and plays for Inter Miami’s under-14 team, with which he won the MIC Football Punta Cana tournament in June.

The age gap also makes the comparison different: Thiago is two years younger than Cristiano Jr., so any chance of a father-son appearance for Messi would be further away and would depend on how long the Argentine, 39, continues playing and on how the teenager develops at the youth level.

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For now, only Ronaldo’s case has emerged as a real possibility, since there are no reports of a similar plan for Messi and his son. Even so, the idea remains a report without official confirmation, and whether it becomes reality will depend on time, on Cristiano Jr.’s progress and on a decision from Ronaldo himself about how long he wants to keep playing.