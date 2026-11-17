Portugal has already begun life without Cristiano Ronaldo with a mixture of encouraging results and worrying signs, raising fresh questions about how the national team will adapt to the departure of its most influential player. Despite a dramatic victory over Wales, an unwanted statistical trend has continued to follow Jorge Jesus’ side.

The 3-2 Nations League win in Cardiff this Tuesday gave Portugal a positive response after its heavy defeat to Denmark four days earlier. However, the latest result also added another chapter to a comparison that has attracted considerable attention since Ronaldo announced his international retirement.

Portugal secured all three points in Cardiff despite being reduced to ten men during an entertaining encounter. Wales produced another spirited performance, with Sorba Thomas causing problems down the left and scoring an impressive goal, while Harry Wilson also made an impact.

The victory followed the Selecao’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Denmark, which had raised questions about the team’s defensive organization. The response in Wales was important for morale, but conceding twice meant Portugal still had work to do at the back.

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The Dragons, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group A4 and face a relegation play-off in March as they attempt to retain their place in League A. Portugal can now turn its attention towards the Nations League knockout stages, with Jesus looking to establish his own identity for the team.

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Ronaldo’s international career comes to end

Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal on November 5, 2026, bringing an international career spanning more than two decades to a close. The Al-Nassr forward finished with 234 appearances, 146 goals and 45 assists, leaving as the national team’s record goalscorer.

His final appearance came in Portugal’s 1-0 victory over Wales on September 24. In his retirement announcement, Ronaldo spoke of “handing back the number seven shirt” after representing his country for 23 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

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Debate about the nation’s performances with and without the 41-year-old veteran had already intensified around the 2022 World Cup. His reduced role during that tournament, followed by two disappointing major competitions, fueled questions about whether the team could perform better with a different attacking structure.

Portugal’s post-Ronaldo era produces huge defensive warning

The latest figures reveal a striking defensive difference since the 2022 World Cup. According to FIFA‘s statistics, Portugal conceded 24 goals in 37 matches featuring Ronaldo, an average of approximately 0.63 goals per game.

The comparison becomes more concerning when looking at matches without him. Before the November international fixtures, Portugal had conceded 13 goals in 12 games without Ronaldo, producing an average of around 1.08 per match.

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Category Matches Goals conceded Goals conceded per game With Ronaldo 37 24 0.63 Without Ronaldo (before November fixtures) 12 13 1.08 Without Ronaldo (updated) 14 19 1.36 Portugal’s defensive record: With vs. without Ronaldo

However, the defeats and results since his retirement have pushed that figure even higher. Jorge Jesus’ side conceded four goals against Denmark and another two against Wales, taking its total to 19 goals in 14 matches without Ronaldo, or approximately 1.36 per game.

That means Portugal has conceded more than twice as often without its former captain in the post-2022 World Cup sample. The contrast is particularly striking given the arguments that the national team might become more defensively balanced following his departure.

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