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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 clash against Norway. Head coach Jorge Jesus will once again proceed without the team’s long-time captain, who remains completely excluded from A Seleção’s squad list for this duel.

The root cause of Ronaldo’s absence traces back to a growing dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus over squad selection and workload management. The tension escalated after Ronaldo was left on the bench as an unused substitute during their initial meeting in Oslo, ending an 18-year streak of playing whenever called up to the national team.

Following three consecutive training absences where he worked individually in the gym, the 41-year-old forward opted to walk away from the national team camp altogether. In a statement released on social media, Ronaldo confirmed his departure after holding discussions with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca and manager Jorge Jesus, noting that he would clarify the circumstances surrounding his decision in due course.

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Tactical shift and Goncalo Ramos leading the line

With Ronaldo absent from the squad, Jorge Jesus has implemented a tactical shift that prioritizes collective pressing, high energy, and fluidity across the attacking unit. The Portuguese manager has turned to Goncalo Ramos to lead the frontline as the central striker, flanked by Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

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Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

The transition has also reshuffled responsibilities within the squad. Rafael Leao has inherited the iconic No. 7 shirt for this international window, signaling a clear shift toward a younger core as Portugal continues its UEFA Nations League campaign under Jesus’ direction.

Uncertainty surrounds Ronaldo’s international future

While the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed that the remaining 24-man delegation remains fully focused on their upcoming Nations League objectives, Ronaldo’s sudden departure leaves significant questions regarding his future with A Seleção.

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With the veteran forward returning to Al Nassr to resume club commitments, it remains unclear whether this rift marks the conclusion of his historic international career or if a path to reconciliation exists ahead of future competitive windows.

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