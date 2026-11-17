Harry Kane has added his name to another exclusive chapter in soccer history after a memorable performance against Spain. The England captain’s latest achievement puts him alongside some of the game’s biggest legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, following a dramatic night in Madrid.

England claimed a 3-2 victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League last Sunday, ending the reigning world champions’ remarkable unbeaten run. Kane played a decisive role, scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time to give Thomas Tuchel’s side the lead.

Thomas Tuchel’s players started brightly at the Metropolitano Stadium, pressing La Roja aggressively and preventing the home side from finding its usual rhythm. Kane won a penalty after being fouled by Pau Cubarsi and calmly converted it in the final moments of the first half, registering his 93rd international goal for England.

The visitors carried their momentum into the second half, with Ezri Konsa doubling the lead before Ben White made it 3-0 after a well-worked attacking move involving Jude Bellingham. England appeared to be heading towards a comfortable victory, but the match took a dramatic turn when Elliot Anderson was sent off for denying Lamine Yamal a goalscoring opportunity.

Spain took advantage of its numerical superiority, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting the resulting penalty before Nico Williams made it 3-2. However, James Trafford produced crucial saves late in the match to help England hold on and secure first place in its Nations League group.

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Kane joins Messi and Ronaldo

Beyond the result, Kane’s goal carried a significant individual milestone. Soccer statistician MisterChip has revealed that the Bayern striker became the fifth reigning Ballon d’Or winner to score against Spain.

The list stretches back to 1984, when Michel Platini scored against Spain in the European Championship final. Roberto Baggio followed in the 1994 World Cup quarter-final, before Lionel Messi found the net against La Roja in a friendly in September 2010.

Harry Kane of England scores from the penalty spot against Spain

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Cristiano Ronaldo became the fourth player to achieve the feat when he scored a hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, with Kane now completing the exclusive group after his Nations League penalty. The five players and their respective matches are:

Date Player Country Competition 27.06.1984 Michel Platini France Euro final 09.07.1994 Roberto Baggio Italy World Cup quarter-final 07.09.2010 Lionel Messi Argentina Friendly 15.06.2018 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup group stage (hat-trick) 15.11.2026 Harry Kane England Nations League group stage Reigning Ballon d’Or winners to score against Spain

Kane’s inclusion adds another remarkable achievement to a career that has already seen him become England’s all-time leading goalscorer. He also joins Ronaldo and Messi in a statistic that highlights how rarely the reigning Ballon d’Or winner manages to score against Spain.

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