The Globe Soccer Awards have unveiled the shortlist for their 2026 edition, and the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two players who defined an era, is once again part of the conversation. The best men’s player category has a familiar name returning and a notable absence, and the contrast says a lot about where each of them stands as the awards head to Dubai.

The Argentine forward is among the nominees, after a season in which he won his second straight MLS Golden Boot with 26 goals and 17 assists and led Inter Miami to the playoffs. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is not on the list of the main category, although he remains nominated for Best Middle East Player, an award he won last year.

Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal are also among the contenders, and the winners will be announced on Dec. 28 in Dubai, with public voting open until Nov. 30.

The history of the awards explains why the names carry weight. Ronaldo is the most decorated player in the history of the Best Player category, with six wins in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and he has also received other honors, including the Player of the Century award for 2001-2020. Messi, in contrast, has won the Best Player award only once, in 2015, after a season in which he lifted the Champions League with Barcelona.

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Last year, neither of them was among the nominees for the top prize. Ronaldo was only nominated in the Middle East category, which he went on to win, while Messi did not appear in any category despite his MLS numbers, and Dembele ended up winning the Best Men’s Player award.

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Full list of nominees for Best Men’s Player

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Raphinha (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Rodri (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) William Saliba (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

With voting open until Nov. 30, Messi will try to add a second Globe Soccer Best Player trophy to the one he won in 2015, in a field where he is the only nominee outside Europe, while Ronaldo waits on the Best Middle East Player award. The verdict in Dubai on Dec. 28 will add one more chapter to a rivalry that continues even after both stepped away from international soccer.