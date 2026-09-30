Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

A monumental storm has broken over the Portuguese camp, as the saga of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending clash against Denmark takes a breathtaking turn. Manager Jorge Jesus stood before the world to confront the swirling chaos surrounding his eternal captain, but the mystery only deepens. The 41-year-old icon has vanished from the training grounds for a third consecutive day, and explosive whispers now echo that he has completely abandoned the national team camp, adding a staggering final layer to a saga already fueled by fierce and relentless speculation.

The controversy began with Ronaldo’s unexpected absence from Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway. After starting against Wales in the opening match of the international window, Ronaldo remained on the bench for the entire game in Oslo, marking his first unused appearance in a competitive Portugal match in around 18 years. Ronaldo did warm up during the Norway match but was ultimately left on the bench as Gonçalo Ramos remained on the pitch.

The decision was followed by reports of frustration, missed group sessions and an intervention from Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca, who travelled to Copenhagen amid the growing attention surrounding the situation. The situation became more difficult to read when Ronaldo again failed to train with the group.

On Tuesday, he travelled with the squad to Malmo but completed individual work instead, with the federation explaining that the stadium gym did not have equipment required for his planned programme. Wednesday brought another absence, this time at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where Portugal held its final training session before facing Denmark.

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The FPF confirmed Ronaldo did not train, while reports said he left the venue in a federation vehicle as his teammates continued their preparations. That development was particularly striking because Jesus had indicated shortly beforehand that Ronaldo would train. Reports subsequently emerged that Ronaldo had left the camp, although the circumstances and implications of his departure were still being reported differently by various outlets.

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What did Jesus say about Ronaldo’s Denmark role?

Against that backdrop, Jesus was asked the obvious question: if Ronaldo does not start against Denmark, will he come off the bench? The Portugal manager refused to commit himself, insisting that he cannot know what decisions the match will require before it begins.

“I don’t know. We’re back to the same point: I don’t know what will happen in the match. If we need him, he’ll come on. If we don’t need him, he won’t. I don’t know. And you’re sports journalists, so you know exactly what I mean”, the 72-year-old told reporters.

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That response provides the clearest indication yet of the one factor that will determine Ronaldo’s involvement: what Portugal needs during the match. Jesus has repeatedly stressed that he does not decide substitutions according to a predetermined schedule, meaning even an expected 30-minute cameo is ultimately dependent on how the game develops.

Ronaldo’s extraordinary Portugal status meets new approach

Jesus had previously revealed that he had agreed with Ronaldo that the forward would not start against either Norway or Denmark. The decision was based on workload management and the manager’s knowledge of Ronaldo’s physical condition after their previous year together at Al-Nassr.

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The coach has consistently rejected the idea of a personal feud. He has instead described the situation as a combination of pre-match workload planning and in-game tactical decisions, while insisting that Ronaldo’s status does not give him automatic playing time.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The situation represents an unusual moment for a player who has been a central figure in Portugal’s starting lineup for more than two decades. Ronaldo remains the national team’s all-time leading scorer with 146 goals, but Jesus has made clear that his reputation will not determine substitutions or tactical decisions.

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Portugal faces Denmark on October 1, with Ronaldo’s involvement now surrounded by more uncertainty than at any point since Jesus took charge. Whether he starts, appears from the bench, or does not play at all will ultimately depend on the circumstances Jesus has repeatedly referred to.