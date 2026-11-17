Argentina host Costa Rica in a 2026 international friendly that pits a World Cup winner’s squad against a Costa Rica side looking to find its footing ahead of next year.

Argentina come into this one off a 1-2 loss to Uruguay on November 13, a result that snapped a strong run that included a 3-0 win over Benin on October 6 and a 7-0 rout of Burkina Faso two days before that. The gap between those lopsided wins and the defeat to Uruguay shows how much this Argentina squad can vary depending on personnel and opponent. A clean performance here would settle any lingering questions from that Uruguay setback.

Costa Rica arrive having lost 0-2 to Ecuador on November 14, their most recent outing on record. That result leaves Bryan Ruiz’s side searching for answers heading into this friendly. A positive showing against a team of Argentina’s caliber would mean far more than the scoreline alone.

Argentina confirmed lineup

Lionel Scaloni sends out a 4-3-3 built around Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, with Máximo Perrone also in the engine room to help control possession. Julián Alvarez and Nico Paz support Gianluca Prestianni up front, giving Argentina pace and movement across the frontline. At the back, Emiliano Martínez starts in goal behind a line of Agustín Giay, Román Vega, Lisandro Martínez and Facundo Medina. There are no absences listed for Argentina, so Scaloni has his full group of selected players to work with.

Argentina confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martínez, Agustín Giay, Román Vega, Máximo Perrone, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Alvarez, Nico Paz, Gianluca Prestianni. Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Costa Rica confirmed lineup

Bryan Ruiz lines Costa Rica up in a 4-1-4-1, with Celso Borges holding in front of the back four to shield Francisco Calvo, Juan Vargas, Kenyel Michel and Gerald Taylor. Andrey Soto, Carlos Mora, Aarón Salazar and Josimar Méndez make up a busy midfield four tasked with supporting lone striker Manfred Ugalde. Patrick Sequeira starts in goal behind that setup. Costa Rica have no absences listed, meaning Ruiz can call on his intended group against a tough Argentina side.

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Costa Rica confirmed starting XI (4-1-4-1): Patrick Sequeira, Kenyel Michel, Gerald Taylor, Celso Borges, Juan Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Mora, Aarón Salazar, Manfred Ugalde, Andrey Soto, Josimar Méndez. Coach: Bryan Ruiz.