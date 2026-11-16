Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement continues to dominate the headlines in Portugal, with Jorge Jesus now offering a fresh insight into his relationship with the former captain. The national team coach has addressed their time working together at Al-Nassr, revisiting a promise that has taken on added significance amid the recent controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s departure.

Jesus’ comments come after Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, accused Portugal of failing to appreciate her son, while the national team attempts to move forward following a disappointing start to life without its all-time leading scorer. The coach has maintained that Ronaldo’s legacy remains unquestionable, despite the tensions that surrounded the final months of his international career.

Aveiro recently launched a public attack on Portugal following its 4-1 defeat to Denmark, the first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5. Speaking during a ceremony at Sporting’s José Alvalade Stadium, she claimed her son had been deceived and suggested he had not received the respect he deserved.

“Of course he was sad. They deceived him. And I’m sad too,” she said, before admitting she was pleased with the Selecao’s defeat because she believed the result was deserved. She also criticized the tribute organized for Ronaldo in Braga, insisting it should have taken place in his presence rather than after his departure.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo’s relationship with Jesus came under scrutiny

The controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s exit is closely connected to his relationship with Jesus, who previously coached him at Al-Nassr before taking charge of Portugal. Tensions reportedly developed over the forward’s involvement and playing time, with Ronaldo eventually leaving the national team camp during the October international window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesus has defended his decisions as those of a manager acting in the team’s interests, insisting that no individual player should dictate his approach. The situation has attracted further attention following Aveiro’s accusations, but the coach has now offered a more personal account of his connection with the Portuguese superstar.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Jesus reveals what he promised Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Nations League match against Wales, Jesus described Ronaldo as a lasting icon of Portuguese soccer and recalled the commitment he made when joining Al-Nassr. The coach insisted he had kept his word and had never deceived the forward about his intentions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cris is a legend of Portuguese football. The Portuguese national team and Portuguese football will never be able to forget him,” Jesus said. He then explained: “As his friend, I worked with him for a year, and I got to know him personally. When I went to Al-Nassr, I told him: ‘I’m going there, and I’ll help you become champions.’ I didn’t deceive him.”

Tweet placeholder

Jesus also acknowledged that Ronaldo’s international departure is now a reality that Portugal must accept. “The situation is a reality. We all know it and are prepared for it,” he added, making clear that the squad has to concentrate on its future rather than remain caught up in the controversy.

Advertisement