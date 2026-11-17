Antoine Griezmann has joined the long list of voices reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football, and his words carry the weight of someone who spent years competing against him.

The Frenchman shared his thoughts during a press conference with Orlando City, where he looked back on what the Portuguese star meant to the game, admitting that the news hit him. “I am sad about Cristiano’s retirement. He is an absolute legend, a machine when it comes to working, scoring goals and winning,” he told reporters.

His praise then focused on Ronaldo’s impact on his country, along with the void he leaves behind. “I really enjoyed playing against him, and the truth is that what he has done for Portugal is historic. He will be very difficult to replace,” Griezmann added.

Ronaldo brought his international career to an end on Nov. 5, when he decided to step aside amid tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese legend leaves behind impressive numbers, with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both world records at the national team level.

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A rivalry that started in LaLiga

Most of the duels between Ronaldo and Griezmann took place in LaLiga, where the Frenchman faced the Real Madrid star while wearing the colors of Real Sociedad and, later, Atletico Madrid. Their paths in Spain stopped crossing when Griezmann moved to Barcelona in 2019, since Ronaldo had already left Madrid for Juventus a year earlier.

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The two also met at the international level, with the most memorable encounter coming in the Euro 2016 final. Portugal beat France in that match, and the victory gave Ronaldo the first major title of his career with the national team.

Their last meeting came on July 5, 2024, in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. The match ended 0-0 after extra time, and Portugal advanced on penalties, closing the rivalry between two players who defined an era for their countries.

Griezmann’s words show the respect that remained between two players who spent years on opposite sides of some of football’s biggest stages. With Ronaldo gone from the international scene, Portugal now faces the challenge of moving forward without its all-time icon, while Griezmann continues his career in MLS with Orlando City.

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