Check out the UEFA Nations League TV Schedule below for all the competition’s matches shown on US television and streaming.

Launched in 2018, UEFA’s concept for the competition was to play competitive games between nations instead of meaningless friendlies. By doing so and offering incentives for nations including a pathway to qualify for the UEFA European Championship and to the World Cup via the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. The competition re-energized the “international break” by making games more watchable for viewers around the world.

Read more about how the UEFA Nations League works, as well as a deeper dive into the tournament.

In the United States coverage of the UEFA Nations League now belongs to FOX. While the first two iterations of the competition aired on ESPN and ESPN+, FOX’s acquisition of the UEFA Nations League represents the commitment to international soccer.

While FOX only has three channels to broadcast on (FOX, FS1 and FS2), a number of games will be watchable via Fubo. The streaming service also does carry FOX, FS1 and FS2. Therefore, Fubo will be the home of the UEFA Nations League for the near future.

UEFA Nations League TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Meanwhile, details about the UEFA Nations League TV Schedule are below.

Background

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international soccer competition contested featuring the senior men’s national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the confederation of Europe.

For the first UEFA Nations League, the four group winners from League A that qualified for the finals, played in Portugal in June 2019. Four nations, one from each League, also qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020 finals.

For the first UEFA Nations League, played during the 2018-2019 season, Portugal won the competition after defeating Netherlands one-nil. Then, in 2021, France defeated Spain 2-1 at the San Siro in Milan.

FOX only acquired the rights to the competition in October 2021. It arrived as part of the deal to broadcast the European Championship in 2024 and 2028. Both UEFA competitions had aired on ESPN and Univision networks. These included ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNEWS, TUDN and UniMas.

Now, the UEFA Nations League TV schedule will feature the FOX family of networks. Plus, the high quantity of games means more fixtures are set for Fubo, which is also a part of the deal.

