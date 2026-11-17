Lionel Scaloni was asked about a scenario many Argentina fans have probably imagined since Lionel Messi retired from the national team: seeing the captain on the sidelines instead of on the pitch.

The head coach addressed it at the press conference ahead of the friendly against Costa Rica, the last match of the November international window, and his answer was a mix of humor and honesty.

Scaloni first made it clear that he doesn’t see Messi leaving the pitch anytime soon. “I think he’s going to keep playing. He’s going to keep playing beyond 2030. He already said no with the national team, but as a player, I hope he continues,” the coach said.

When the question turned to a possible role on the bench, Scaloni used the situation of Walter Samuel, who is leaving the staff after the Costa Rica match, to joke about it. “If he wants to come, there’s no problem. Now that Walter (Samuel) is gone, look… let him come,” he said with a smile.

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Messi retired from the national team on Aug. 31, at 39, through a letter and a video that looked back at his career with the Albiceleste. His farewell in front of the home crowd came on Oct. 6 at the Monumental, in a 3-0 win over Benin in which he scored from the penalty spot and also assisted Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Paz. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves behind a huge legacy with 208 appearances, 126 goals and 67 assists, all of them records for Argentina.

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Scaloni is confirmed for 2030 World Cup

see also Lionel Scaloni reveals decision on Lionel Messi’s No. 10 after renewing with Argentina

Scaloni’s future was already settled before the comment about Messi. The Argentine Football Association announced on Nov. 12 that the coach extended his deal to lead the national team through the 2030 World Cup, with AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia presenting the news alongside him at a press conference.

The agreement covers the 2027-2030 cycle and puts to rest the doubts about his continuity after Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The renewal also includes most of his staff, among them Pablo Aimar, who will remain through 2030 as well. The only exception is Samuel, who is leaving the setup to begin his own path as a head coach.

Scaloni’s new deal also puts him on course for a milestone no Argentine coach has reached. After guiding the team to the title in Qatar in 2022 and to the final in 2026, he will become the first Argentine manager to lead the national team in three different World Cups once the 2030 edition arrives.

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For now, Messi’s name on the staff remains only a joke, and his focus appears to be on continuing as a player with Inter Miami. What is clear is that Scaloni will be on the bench through 2030, with the chance to keep writing his name in Argentina’s history book.