This Nations League rematch comes just days after the two sides met, giving the second leg an unusual sense of familiarity before a ball is kicked.

USMNT come into this one fresh off a 6-0 win over this same Haiti side on November 14, a result that showed how comfortably they can break teams down when things click. That scoreline was their only listed result heading into this match, but it sets a high bar and plenty of confidence for the group selected here. For a team using Nations League matches to settle roles across the roster, backing that performance up matters more than the opponent.

Haiti arrive having lost their last two matches, falling 0-6 to the United States on November 14 and 0-2 to Costa Rica on October 5. Both games went against them without a goal to show for it, a pattern that points to real struggles creating and finishing chances. With David Badia’s side searching for a response, this game is a chance to show the first match was not a true measure of where they stand.

USMNT confirmed lineup

USMNT line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Diego Kochen in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Sebastian Berhalter sit as the double pivot, giving the team control in midfield and cover for the attacking players ahead of them. Julian Hall, Malik Tillman and Christian Pulisic support lone striker duties in behind, with Weston McKennie’s selection adding another body capable of driving forward from deep. There are no listed absences, so this looks close to a full-strength lineup for the hosts.

USMNT confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Kochen, Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Julian Hall, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic.

Haiti confirmed lineup

Haiti set up in a 4-4-2 with Alexandre Pierre starting in goal and a back line of Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques and Patrick Nwadike in front of him. Carl Sainté, Josué Casimir, Dominique Simon and Lenny Joseph make up the midfield four, tasked with supporting a two-man strike partnership of Wilson Isidor and Louicius Deedson. With no absences listed, David Badia has his preferred group available, and the pairing of Isidor and Deedson up front will need to find a cutting edge that was missing in the two most recent results.

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Haiti confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Alexandre Pierre, Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques, Patrick Nwadike, Carl Sainté, Josué Casimir, Dominique Simon, Lenny Joseph, Wilson Isidor, Louicius Deedson. Coach: David Badia.