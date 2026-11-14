How to watch Norway vs Wales match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|Norway vs Wales
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Norway vs Wales: last 7 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Wales vs. Norway
|2-1
|October 1, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|Wales vs. Norway
|4-1
|November 12, 2011
|Friendlies
|Wales vs. Norway
|3-0
|February 6, 2008
|Friendlies
|Norway vs. Wales
|3-2
|September 5, 2001
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Wales vs. Norway
|1-1
|October 7, 2000
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Norway vs. Wales
|0-0
|September 21, 1983
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Wales vs. Norway
|1-0
|September 22, 1982
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|4
|+5
|12
|2
|Denmark
|4
|+0
|6
|3
|Norway
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|Wales
|4
|-3
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Moldova vs. Kazakhstan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Andorra vs. Gibraltar
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Bulgaria vs. Iceland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Luxembourg vs. Estonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovenia vs. Switzerland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Scotland vs. North Macedonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Serbia vs. Germany
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Kosovo vs. Israel
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Georgia vs. Hungary
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Norway vs. Wales
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Romania vs. Poland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Austria vs. Ireland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Portugal vs. Denmark
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Latvia vs. Armenia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Cyprus vs. Montenegro
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Finland vs. San Marino
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Belarus vs. Albania
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Spain vs. England
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Croatia vs. Czechia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|France vs. Turkey
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Belgium vs. Italy
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Norway will face Wales on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Norway vs Wales game in the United States.
- Wales lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 7 meetings.