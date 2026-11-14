How to watch Norway vs Wales match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Wales on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Norway vs Wales WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters this one on a rough patch, losing all three of their last matches. They fell 1-2 to Portugal on October 4 and dropped the previous outing 1-2 to Wales on October 1, sandwiched around another 1-2 defeat to Portugal on September 27. With no wins in that stretch, Norway needs a response on home soil to steady their Nations League campaign.

Wales arrive having split their recent form, with a 0-1 loss to Denmark on October 4 following a 2-1 win over Norway on October 1. Before that, Wales lost 0-2 to Denmark on September 27. The win over Norway stands out as their best recent result, and Wales will look to repeat that outcome to build more momentum heading into the rest of the campaign.

Norway vs Wales: last 7 meetings

In their last 7 meetings, Norway have won 1 and Wales have won 4, with 2 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Wales vs. Norway 2-1 October 1, 2026 UEFA Nations League Wales vs. Norway 4-1 November 12, 2011 Friendlies Wales vs. Norway 3-0 February 6, 2008 Friendlies Norway vs. Wales 3-2 September 5, 2001 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Wales vs. Norway 1-1 October 7, 2000 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Norway vs. Wales 0-0 September 21, 1983 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Wales vs. Norway 1-0 September 22, 1982 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Portugal 4 +5 12 2 Denmark 4 +0 6 3 Norway 4 -2 3 4 Wales 4 -3 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Latvia vs. Armenia Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM Cyprus vs. Montenegro Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM Finland vs. San Marino Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM Belarus vs. Albania Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM Spain vs. England Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM Croatia vs. Czechia Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM France vs. Turkey Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM Belgium vs. Italy Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Norway vs Wales and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Norway will face Wales on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Norway vs Wales game in the United States.

Wales lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 7 meetings.

Advertisement